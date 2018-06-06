 »   »   »  BREAKING! Salman Khan To Star In A Sanjay Leela Bhansali Film?

Related Articles
Salman Khan is busy promoting his upcoming movie Race 3.During a press conference the actor hinted that he might star in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film once again and that pumped up everyone present at the venue. Yes, it was indeed a pulse raising moment until Salman Khan himself doused the fire. He opened up about his upcoming movies by saying, "The films happening are Bharat, Dabangg 3, Sher Khan, the dance film, Kick 2 - when the script is ready."
Once Salman Khan was done with naming his upcoming films, he immediately joked, "And a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film... When he comes and narrates it to me." The entire venue burst out laughing at his antics and only Salman Khan is capable of doing something as whacky as this. So Sanjay Leela Bhansali, if you're listening to this, it looks like Salman Khan wants to star in your movie and we really hope that some day you two will get together and make the magic happen on the silver screen.
Salman Khan's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam
Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali worked together in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam back in 1999 and the movie ended up being a blockbuster hit. It also starred Aishwarya Rai and Ajay Devgn in the lead roles.
Teaming Up Rumours
Rumours were doing the rounds in 2017 that Salman Khan has signed a movie with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the film is an intense love story with dark undertones. However, it turned out to be false as there was no official confirmation from both the sides.
Rumours Of A Film With Deepika Padukone
Deccan Chronicle had quoted a source in 2017 that Sanjay Leela Bhansali had approached Salman Khan and Deepika Padukone to star in his film, but that too ended up being just a rumour and nothing else.
We Hope Salman & SLB Come Together
Well, without a doubt, fans of Salman Khan would really be delighted if he teams up with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in the coming future as it would be a spectacle of a movie.
