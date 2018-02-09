 »   »   » Salman Khan To Sport Five Different Looks For His 2019 Eid Release Bharat

Salman Khan's 2019 Eid release Bharat will see the actor sport four-five different looks over 60 years as a common man.

Bharat which marks the actor's third collaboration with Ali Abbas Zafar kicks off in June and will be filmed in Abu Dhabi, Spain, Punjab, Mumbai and Delhi.

The film will showcase several landmark events in India's history which will be revisited in the film which spans six decades and is the official remake of the South Korean film, Ode To My Father. The Partition of 1947 figures among the aforementioned events for which a set is being created in the Abu Dhabi desert to resemble the Indo-Pakistan border.

Salman Khan will be sporting four-five looks in the film through 60 years, and one crucial part will focus on his late 20s, in which the 52-year-old actor will look leaner and much younger.

Prep and recce for the film are complete. Musician-duo Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani are composing a unique theme music for the film which will be in sync with the narrative that follows one man witnessing history being made several times in his life. Other tracks, written by award-winning lyricist Irshad Kamil, are also being developed.

The 2014 original depicts modern Korean history from the 1950s to present-day, from the Hungnam Evacuation, the government sending nurses and miners to West Germany, and the Vietnam War. "

For Bharat, Indo-Pak relationship through Partition, the 1965 war, till recent times, will be highlighted, including other historical references that impacted the common man,

The film's shooting will involve intensive travel and elaborate sets.

