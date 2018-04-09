 »   »   » Salman Khan Took The Blame Just To Protect Someone: Insiders, Lawyer & Celebs' Shocking Revelations

Simi Garewal Says Salman Is Protecting Someone

"Of one thing I am dead sure..@BeingSalmanKhan would NEVER EVER harm any animal. He loves them too much. The real culprit should be exposed. 20 years is too long to bear someone else's cross.."

"The charity, the generosity etc of @BeingSalmanKhan is irrelevant here. What is all-important is the fact that he did NOT pull the trigger! He did NOT commit the crime. He is protecting someone for silly emotional reasons. Even at a HUGE cost to himself."

Actress Nafisa Alia Requested Salman To Spill The Truth

She wrote, "Salman Khan after 20 years convicted of killing a Black Buck that he never killed! He was man enough to take the entire blame and only his name was registered in the FIR. The reason why all the others were acquitted. Salman we know the truth. Hope justice will be done tomorrow." [sic]

Journalists Also Support Salman & Points Finger At 'Someone Else'

Journalist Afsana Ahmed also wrote, "After a lot of contemplation & responsibility I tweet this: I am dead sure it wasn't @BeingSalmanKhan who pulled the trigger. He's taking somebody else' heat & protecting that person. Will that person stand up & accept responsibility. #SalmanBailOrJail."

I am so glad that you tweeted about Salman's innocence @Simi_Garewal in this matter. I too tweeted the same. It's true he's taking the rap for someone else & we're aware of it. Hope things come to light get & he's acquitted." [sic]

Lawyer Nishant Bora

A leading site quoted lawyer Nishant Bora as saying, "Our stand is that the black buck did not die because of any bullet injury. There were two post-mortem reports and none of them conclusively say that the animals died because of any bullet. In fact, the first post mortem report says that they died because of dog bites.

Who Is He Hinting At?

"But even if it is true that the black buck were gun down, it was definitely not Salman who fired those bullets. We don't want to say who did it," he further added.

Case Gets Murkier!

According to a leading daily, an insider, close to Salman Khan's family also claimed that Salman Khan has not shot the deer as "Goli woh maar sakta hai jisko nishaana lagaana aata ho. And Salman is not a trained shooter."

When further asked, why Salman is not revealing the same, the source said, "Bhai is like that. He will try and safeguard everyone around him because he cares for them."

However Expert Shooters Differ!

Deccan Chronicle quoted hunter Nawab Shafath Ali Khan as saying "Anyone can shoot an animal after two days of practice with a .22mm air rifle. When shooting at night, people use a search light.

When the light is flashed on the animal, for a moment it goes blind and is paralysed - it can't move. So it gives the shooter enough time to target the animal."

Shooter Rashmi Rathore's Take On Salman

The same entertainment portal also quoted celebrated hunter Rashmi Rathore, as saying, "Since a telescopic sight-enabled gun makes faraway objects appear closer, it gives a better and accurate aiming point.

It helps the shooter target the object without much difficulty. A search light on a moving animal too makes it easier for the shooter to fire."

