 »   »   »  Salman Khan TROLLED For His Horrible Lyrics For 'Selfish' Song; Fans Compare Him To Dhinchak Pooja

Tage Tajo‏ @tage_tajo

"Bhai i am a huge fan of yours, but please only do the acting thing. U are not meant for other things. U just ruined @itsaadee voice and iulia ventur wasnt even needed. Please bhai #selfish is the worst song of atif aslam. And u shouldnt do the casting thing also." [sic]



Sagar Paleja‏ @Sagar_Paleja

"When bhai is in #dhinchakpooja mode and writes a song #Selfish #Race3ThisEid." [sic]



Chirag Samani‏ @samani_chirag

"Just listened to the song #SELFISH from #Race3 Shocked to see Bhai wrote the lyrics why Bhai why??? Budget aacha tha toh ache Lyricist ko laate kyun hame paaka rahe ho. @ShahDaisy25 has already been a nightmare to us..." [sic]



Himanshu Official‏ @BeingHimanshu6

"@BeingSalmankhan sir Kindly make good song ... #selfish song are fully bad in lyrics & lulia vantur voice..due to this song is just bakwas #Race3ThisEid." [sic]



#Race_3 Bharat Kick 2 Dabang 3‏ @ai_imon

"@BeingSalmanKhan , I Adore You as an actor, doesn't mean kuch bhi karte rahoge aur hum fans hain toh sab hazam karte rahenge. Wo din dur nahi hai ke mere jaise kai fans aapki bhi film dekhna bandh kardenge. Isliye actor ho, actor hi raho. And let others do their work. #Selfish." [sic]



#Race_3 Bharat Kick 2 Dabang 3‏ @ai_imon

"@BeingSalmanKhan ,you're an actor.Don't try to be a lyricist or singer or a casting director. Pehle @remodsouza ko director liya, fir @ShahDaisy25 jaise ko Race franchise mein aur ab @IuliaVantur ko singer aur khud lyricist? Kya mazak laga rakha hai Bollywood mein? #Selfish." [sic]



Rohit Mishra‏ @RohitMi23924079

"#Race3 Ek song tha dil diya gallan aur ek ye itna ghatiya song pata nahi kaise aise gaane banate hai aaj kal ke music director lyrics toh behad hi ghatiya aur bakwaas hai #selfish." [sic]



Dilip Kumar‏ @ghosalidk

"Being a salman fan I am very disappointed with this song. Wrost lyrics of #Bollywood song ever. background music and voice of #AtifAslam makes it feel like a song otherwise it's crap. #Race3 #SELFISH." [sic]



MISS U ABD😢‏ @Akkis_kamakshi

"Samajh nhi arha ki #Selfish song Atif Aslam ne kyu choose kiya apna career khatam karwane k liye......aisa wahiyat romantic song nhi suna thha pehle......first time lag raha h ki romantic songs bhi irritating ho skte h.....ghatiya lyrics!" [sic]



Upkar Kesar‏ @upkar_k8

"How did Salman Bhai convince Atif aslam to sing this shit? #Selfish." [sic]

