 »   »   » Man With A Golden Heart! Salman Khan Visits School Children Just A Day After His Release

They call Salman Khan 'bhai' for a reason and he proved it right by visiting a school just a day after his release from jail and spent time with children. The little kids were filled with joy that Salman Khan was among them and everyone had a gala time. The school which he visited is known to admit kids with learning difficulties and the Race 3 actor was more than glad to make them feel happy.
Salman Khan looked tensed and worried last week during his court and prison stint and it now comes as a fresh of breath air to see the actor smiling and having a jolly time. Even when his fans gathered outside Galaxy apartments in Bandra, the actor looked calm and tension free as his fans burst out with joy that he is now free and away from the horrors of prison.
Spending Time With School Children
Salman Khan was granted bail in the Blackbuck Poaching Case on April 7, 2018 and the very next the actor visited a school and spent quality time with little children.
They Scream For Ice Cream
It's so hot in Mumbai and Salman Khan along with the school children enjoyed ice creams.
Experiencing The Love & Warmth
Salman Khan was greeted by everyone at the school and the staff were delighted that he chose their school.
Children Are Like God
We all know how much Salman Khan loves children and he doesn't miss a single chance to be with them, folks!
Speaking A Few Words
The actor also spoke a few words to the crowd present at the school and the parents of the children were very delighted and clicked a lot of pictures with him.
Salman's Philanthropic Journey
Now that Salman Khan has been granted bail, the actor will once again continue his philanthropic work and spread joy everywhere he goes.
Kids can't get enough of #SalmanKhan
A post shared by Bollywood Hungama🎥 (@realbollywoodhungama) on Apr 8, 2018 at 6:04am PDT
Salman with Kids ❤😍 @beingsalmankhan . #SalmanKhan #Salman #TigerZindaHai #TZH #BeingSalmanKhan #BeingHuman #Race3 #Bharat #Love #Care #share #Kick2 #funny #cute #actor #model #videooftheday #picoftheday #PictureOfTheDay #PhotoOfTheDay #kids
A post shared by THE SALMAN KHAN (@salman_khan_kingdom) on Apr 8, 2018 at 11:59am PDT
#SalmanKhan #gatewayofschool #mumbai #BeingSalmanKhan #BeingHuman #Race3
A post shared by Planet Salman (@planetsalman) on Apr 8, 2018 at 11:46am PDT
