 »   »   » Man With A Golden Heart! Salman Khan Visits School Children Just A Day After His Release

Spending Time With School Children

Salman Khan was granted bail in the Blackbuck Poaching Case on April 7, 2018 and the very next the actor visited a school and spent quality time with little children.

They Scream For Ice Cream

It's so hot in Mumbai and Salman Khan along with the school children enjoyed ice creams.

Salman Khan greets fans, बोले अब मुझे सोने दो; Shows sign of 3 fingers Watch video | FilmiBeat

Experiencing The Love & Warmth

Salman Khan was greeted by everyone at the school and the staff were delighted that he chose their school.

Children Are Like God

We all know how much Salman Khan loves children and he doesn't miss a single chance to be with them, folks!

Speaking A Few Words

The actor also spoke a few words to the crowd present at the school and the parents of the children were very delighted and clicked a lot of pictures with him.

Salman's Philanthropic Journey

Now that Salman Khan has been granted bail, the actor will once again continue his philanthropic work and spread joy everywhere he goes.