 »   »   »  Salman Khan Is A Man With A GOLDEN Heart; He Wants Everyone To Grow Along With Him, Says Daisy Shah

Salman Khan and Daisy Shah starrer Race 3 is creating a lot of buzz and people's pulses are getting high as the movie is all set to hit the theatres on June 15, 2018. Amidst all the hullabaloo surrounding the action-thriller, Daisy Shah opened up by saying that Salman Khan is a man with a golden heart and always wants everyone to grow along with him. She opened up by praising her co-star as,

"He (Salman Khan) is not somebody who will step on your shoulder and move ahead, he will make sure that whoever is with him, he/she should grow with him and that is the best thing about him." She further commented, "I never told Salman I want work. When the right project comes along he will be the first person to come and tell you. Salman makes sure that everyone grows along with him."



I Am Glad I Found Salman Khan, Says Daisy Shah "I am glad I found Salman Khan when it comes to work in this industry. I hope that people who really want to make it, find their Salman Khan some day."

Destiny Is What Makes Or Breaks You! "I never thought about acting, I wanted to be an air hostess. You will never get anything in your life which is not written in your destiny. There are ways to portray your talent," she said to PTI.

Always Lending A Helping Hand Salman Khan has always lent a helping hand to all of his near and dear ones. This is one of the main reasons why his fans love and adore him so much.

Grand Release Of Race 3 Race 3 starring Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah is all set to hit the theatres on June 15, 2018.

