 »   »   » SAME TO SAME! Twitteratis Just Discovered A Doppelganger Of Priyanka Chopra In This American Model

She's A Model From Michigan

You just can't miss the strikingly resemblance between Megan Milan, a model from Michigan, US and PeeCee.

Looks Don't Lie!

Those big pouty lips and similar jawline didn't miss the eye of the Twitteratis. One Instagram user wrote, "U look like our Bollywood star @priyankachopra." Another one commented, "Like here.. It's literally Priyanka."

This Is Not The First Time

Earlier too, people have pointed out striking resemblance between Navpreet Banga and Priyanka Chopra.

Priyanka's Reaction

When the 'Quantico' actress came to know about it, she tweeted, "Showed this to mom & almost fooled her hahaha! @navpreetbanga,this is uncanny​ but #MomKnowsBest​ #Doppelganger."

Will This Film Be Priyanka's Comeback To Bollywood?

Priyanka is currently shooting for ABC's popular show Quantico. On the home front, speculations are rife that the lovely actress is in talks with Subhash Ghai for a sequel to Aitraaz. Though the makers are yet to make any official announcement yet.'