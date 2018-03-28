 »   »   » Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar! Arjun Kapoor & Parineeti Chopra's Intense Looks Is Making Us Curious

Work Mode On

Arjun captioned the picture as, "Satinder Dahiya reporting for duty Janaab." In the still, we see Arjun picking up an argument with two men.



What's With The Gloomy Mood, Parineeti?

The actress shared this still and captioned it as, "One of our most intense films!!! Gave my blood and sweat to it - LITERALLY!!!



Arjun Kapoor's Tough Cop Act

Arjun plays a 30-year-old police constable from Haryana. Reportedly, the film will focus on the "dilemma" of 'Bharat vs India', the country's urban-rural divide. Speaking about it, Arjun had earlier shared, "There is a dilemma that our country is facing nowadays- 'Bharat v/s India'. These are the two types of thought processes which have emerged over the last 8-10 years. The film deals with the psychology of people, who are influenced by the changes in the society and how they are going through their own ups and downs because of the changes.



On The Other Hand,

Parineeti essays the role of fierce, ambitious girl from the corporate world'. She has revealed to a leading daily, "I'm playing a fiercely ambitious girl from the corporate world. She is the perfect example of how you would describe a girl, who has a single-point-focus on her career. She is based in Delhi and is extremely clear of what she wants from life."











Arjun On Teaming Up With Parineeti Again

"We are working in two films. First in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and then, whether you're satisfied or not, we will come together in Namastey Canada as well. So next year, I am going to be linked-up only with Parineeti because I would be working only with her."



Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar Shot At Indo-Nepal Border

A source shared, " Dibakar is filming extremely intense and gritty portions of the film at the Indo-Nepal border. The portions will show the tension between Arjun and Parineeti's character. These are crucial and defining moments of the film. The area where the two are shooting is exactly at the border and is constantly under alert for illegal immigration and smuggling. People use an inflated rubber tube as a flotation device on the Kali river at the border and make this risky crossing in the thick of a wintry night. So, shooting has been quite difficult. Local authorities have been of tremendous help providing the crew with assistance and necessary security."

