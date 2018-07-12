 »   »   »  Sanjay Dutt's Bestie Paresh Ghelani Poses With 'Kamli' Vicky Kaushal & We're SHOCKED - Here's Why

Don't They Look Similar?

Vicky Kaushal shared this picture and captioned it as saying, "Real & Reel. Paria & Kamli. @pareshghelani #Sanju."



Fans are not only delighted to see these two in the same frame but many of them are commenting on the picture saying 'they look the same' and we gotta agree to that!







Recently, Paresh Posted A Picture With Dutt

In a heart-touching note, Paresh had written, "After watching the film 'Sanju' I was numb, numb with limitless emotions. I wanted to just hug him, hold on to him and cry."



Coming Back To Vicky Kaushal, He's On Fire

From Masaan to Sanju, his journey has been pretty incredible and we're totally rooting for this actor, who is leaving no stones unturned to experiment with his roles and always had something 'different' to offer on the platter!



Vicky On The Work Front

After winning hearts in Raazi & Sanju, Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in Uri & Manmarziyaan.



Uri is based on the surgical attacks that India carried out on Pakistan post the attack on Uri. On the other side, Manmarziyaan is a love story set in Punjab that will release in September 2018. He will be seen alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu!





