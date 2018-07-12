 »   »   »  Sanjay Dutt's Bestie Paresh Ghelani Poses With 'Kamli' Vicky Kaushal & We're SHOCKED - Here's Why

Related Articles
Vicky Kaushal was not the lead star of Sanju but the his marvellous act in the film didn't stop him from grabbing eyeballs! The nation is singing praises of Ranbir Kapoor along with Vicky Kaushal for playing his part so beautifully that 'kamli' has become household name. People loved his character as well as his on-screen bromance with Ranbir Kapoor. Currently, both Ranbir & Vicky are riding high on the success of Sanju and a few hours ago, Vicky shared a picture with Sanjay Dutt's real friend, Paresh Ghelani and we're nothing but shocked.
Don't They Look Similar?
Vicky Kaushal shared this picture and captioned it as saying, "Real & Reel. Paria & Kamli. @pareshghelani #Sanju."
Fans are not only delighted to see these two in the same frame but many of them are commenting on the picture saying 'they look the same' and we gotta agree to that!
Recently, Paresh Posted A Picture With Dutt
In a heart-touching note, Paresh had written, "After watching the film 'Sanju' I was numb, numb with limitless emotions. I wanted to just hug him, hold on to him and cry."
Coming Back To Vicky Kaushal, He's On Fire
From Masaan to Sanju, his journey has been pretty incredible and we're totally rooting for this actor, who is leaving no stones unturned to experiment with his roles and always had something 'different' to offer on the platter!
Vicky On The Work Front
After winning hearts in Raazi & Sanju, Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in Uri & Manmarziyaan.
Uri is based on the surgical attacks that India carried out on Pakistan post the attack on Uri. On the other side, Manmarziyaan is a love story set in Punjab that will release in September 2018. He will be seen alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu!
