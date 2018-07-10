 »   »   »  First Look: Sanjay Dutt & Manisha Koirala Starrer Prassthanam! View Here

Related Articles
- WATCH! What Nargis Dutt Recorded In Her Last Tape For Sanjay Dutt & How It Changed His Life!
- Sanju: Late Balasaheb Thackeray Once Told Me Sanjay Dutt Was Completely Innocent: Nitin Gadkari
- Here's What Sanjay Dutt Told Vicky Kaushal After Watching Sanju!
- When Sanjay Dutt's Sister Priya Dutt Tied Him Rakhi In Jail & His 'Gift' Had Everyone Crying!
- Maanayata Dutt & Kids Have A Blast In Singapore, But Where Is Sanjay Dutt?
- After Sanjay Dutt's Biopic, Madhubala's Life To Be Showcased On The Silver Screen!
It looks like Sanjay Dutt is back in the game and is all set to mesmerise the audiences with his upcoming movie Prassthanam. The first look of the movie is out and the motion poster shows Sanjay Dutt from the back and is seen standing in a farm as the sun rises. He shared the first look on his Instagram handle and captioned it as, "Haq doge toh Ramayan shuru hogi, chhinoge toh Mahabharat."
View the first look of Sanjay Dutt in Prassthanam below!
Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter by syaing, "Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Manisha Koirala, Ali Fazal, Amyra Dastur and Satyajit Dubey... First look poster of Sanjay Dutt's home-production #Prassthanam... Remake of the Telugu hit... Directed by Deva Katta... Currently being filmed in Lucknow."
Maanyata Dutt also took to Instagtram by sharing the first look as, "The survival of the toughest in the journey to earn the legacy." Prassthanam is a Hindi remake of the superhit Telugu movie with the same name.
Also Read: Salman Khan Can't Digest Sanju's Success? Refuses To Watch The Biopic Despite Sanjay Dutt's Request
Haq doge toh Ramayan shuru hogi, chhinoge toh Mahabharat! Presenting the official poster of #Prassthanam@PrassthanamFilm @SanjayDuttsProd @devakatta @mkoirala @bindasbhidu @ChunkyThePanday @AmyraDastur93 @alifazal9 #MaanayataDutt @Sandy_Bhargava @satyajeet_dubey pic.twitter.com/ByTnphusHp
— Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) July 10, 2018
Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Manisha Koirala, Ali Fazal, Amyra Dastur and Satyajit Dubey... First look poster of Sanjay Dutt's home-production #Prassthanam... Remake of the Telugu hit... Directed by Deva Katta... Currently being filmed in Lucknow. pic.twitter.com/N7cKOnBgtU
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 10, 2018
It's the survival of the toughest in the journey to earn the legacy! Here's the first look from #Prassthanam #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifulife #thankyougod🙏 @duttsanjay @PrassthanamFilm @SanjayDuttsProd @devakatta @mkoirala @bindasbhidu @ChunkyThePanday @AmyraDastur93 @alifazal9 @Sandy_Bhargava @satyajeet_dubey
A post shared by Maanayata Dutt (@maanayata) on Jul 9, 2018 at 10:36pm PDT
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.