 »   »   »  JUST IN: First Look Of Sanjay Dutt & Manisha Koirala Starrer Prassthanam!

It looks like Sanjay Dutt is back in the game and all set to mesmerise the audiences with his upcoming movie Prassthanam. The first look of the movie is out and the motion poster shows Sanjay Dutt from the back and is seen standing in a farm as the sun rises. He shared the first look on his Instagram handle and captioned it as, "Haq doge toh Ramayan shuru hogi, chhinoge toh Mahabharat."

View the first look of Sanjay Dutt in Prassthanam below!



Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter by saying, "Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Manisha Koirala, Ali Fazal, Amyra Dastur and Satyajit Dubey... First look poster of Sanjay Dutt's home-production #Prassthanam... Remake of the Telugu hit... Directed by Deva Katta... Currently being filmed in Lucknow."



Maanyata Dutt also took to Instagram by sharing the first look as, "The survival of the toughest in the journey to earn the legacy." Prassthanam is the Hindi remake of the superhit Telugu movie of the same name.



Apart from Prassthanam, Sanjay Dutt will also be seen in the upcoming movie Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 and had previously opened up to MidDay by saying, "I think being a gangster comes naturally to me. I have been to jail too. They were looking for a polished, khandaani gangster, and I fit the bill perfectly." Simultaneously he is also shooting for Torbaaz and missed out holidaying with his wife Maanyata and kids, as they went on a holiday to Singapore.



Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Manisha Koirala, Ali Fazal, Amyra Dastur and Satyajit Dubey... First look poster of Sanjay Dutt's home-production #Prassthanam... Remake of the Telugu hit... Directed by Deva Katta... Currently being filmed in Lucknow. pic.twitter.com/N7cKOnBgtU

