 »   »   »  Sanjay Dutt's Friend Thrashes Him! Reveals His Mother Nargis Dutt Turned Him Into A Spoilt Brat!

Sanjay Dutt has always been controversy's favourite child. His life has been full of ups and downs and his close friend, Rajkumar Hirani made sure to show his journey to his fans through his work and he ended up casting Ranbir Kapoor for the same. Today (June 29, 2018), the film has already arrived at the theatres and getting positive response from the fans. However, Sanju has the audiences divided into two parts - some are in support of Sanjay Dutt's biopic, while some feel that the makers are trying to whitewash his 'bad' image, which they should not!
Amid all this hullabaloo, a senior journalist Subhash K Jha talks to one of Sanjay Dutt's friend, who is no longer on talking terms with Mr Dutt and his friend sounded all upset with the actor and reveals his late mother, Nargis Dutt was quite overprotective.
Sunil Dutt Tried To Discipline Him
Sanjay Dutt's friend says, "Baba, Baba, Baba! I am fed of Sanjay Dutt being pampered by all his loved ones. First his mother (Nargis Dutt) protected him from punishment whenever his father (Sunil Dutt) tried to discipline him as child and teenager."
He Further Added..
"Thereafter this diaper-wrapping whitewashing has gone on forever. It seems the biopic also wants us to believe Baba can do no wrong."
Sanjay Dutt's Friend Sounds Very Upset With Him
"That he, poor soul, just ends up in the wrong place at the wrong time. How can a grownup 59-year-old not take responsibility for his actions specially an action that killed hundreds?"
Subhash K Jha Also Reveals What Sanjay Dutt Had Told Him In The Past In One Of His Interviews
Subhash K Jha quoted Sanjay Dutt as saying, "Subhash, I've left it(his fate in the legal proceedings) to fate and destiny. I haven't hurt or harmed anyone on life. God is great. One day justice will be given to me. If I sit and think about it my work gets affected. I've just left it to God."
Sanjay Dutt On The Legal Hassles He Has To Face While Going Abroad
"I still have to take official permission before I travel outside the country. When I land on airports abroad and my passport shows a special permission for travelling the immigration people wonder what's happening.
They start asking me questions suspiciously. Now it's up to the Indian authorities whether they want to do something about the situation or not.... With the legal hassles happening I can't concentrate completely on my work."
'Courts Have Been Truly Generous'
"The case is constantly at the back of my mind. But I must say the courts have been truly generous. They've allowed me to go on working. God willing, I'll soon be acquitted.
Sanjay Dutt On Making A Fresh Start
"Then I can make a fresh start and focus completely on my work. I want to start all over again. Ab bas ho gaya. I don't know how I continue to be in-demand as an actor in spite of my legal problems. It's the goodwill of producers and my fans, I guess. Somewhere they believe in my innocence."
