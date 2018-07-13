 »   »   »  Sanjay Dutt: Hope My Wife Doesn't Pamper My Children The Way My Mother Did Me

Sanjay Dutt is on cloud nine after the success of his biopic Sanju, which revolves around the turbulent life of the actor. In a recent interview with India Today, he talked about his drug addiction, lessons he learnt from his parents and his kids. He also revealed how he diverted his attention after he decided to quit drugs, "Drug addiction is a disease which cannot be cured. Today, if I think I can smoke up a joint, I'm finished. The fear of relapse is in the first five-six months of quitting. I diverted my mind in the gym. I started feeling good with my body."

When asked about taking steroids, he said, "In those days, there was nothing called steroids. It was everything on a diet and normal. Then came the protein powders and now it's steroids. I had to clear my image. People used to think I was on drugs. So people started saying that he has a good body - and that can't happen when the person is on drugs.''

Sanjay also said that it's not easy to be a star kid, ''It is not only for me. It is for any actor's son. Difficult for me to a certain point. I knew I had to break that image - of being Mr and Mrs Dutt's son. For being Sanjay Dutt and them as my parents. That made my father proud. I'm proud that they were proud. I am a wonderful human being any way. The pressure was the old-school pressure. What he became was on his own. He did not say 'Beta achha kia hai' very often. That was the pressure for me.''

Talking about his mother's illness, he said, ''There was a lot of pressure when my mother fell ill. My [first] movie was on the verge of release, and she was in coma. I was very young. I just couldn't understand why I had to leave my mother and go to the film set. I couldn't forgive myself for many years. It was a lesson learnt. I wanted the younger generation to know that that was what drugs could do to you. Your body demands smoking up.''

He further added, ''My mother used to say that the most important thing is to be a good human being. Everything else comes after that. I learnt that from both my father and mother. I'm passing on to my kids.''

''I hope my wife doesn't pamper my children the way my mother did me. My wife tells me if the kids don't hate the parents when they are growing up, there is something wrong in their parenting. I am tough to my children when I want to be tough. I've tried to show my kids my life. Whether it is doing drugs and how it built up into something huge... I also tried to show them that when this Sanjay Dutt comes back from the rehab in America, that friend is still standing there. I tell kids to stay high on life, stay high on work, in the gym,'' he concluded.

