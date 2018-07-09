 »   »   »  Here's What Sanjay Dutt Told Vicky Kaushal After Watching Sanju!

Sanjay Dutt's biopic Sanju, was an emotional journey in the actors life and Vicky Kaushal played the role of Kamli, who was Sanjay Dutt's best friend and stood by him through thick and thin. From drug addiction to jail terms and break-ups, he was always there besides him and his role was very special and the audiences loved it. Rarely such friendships exist and Vicky Kaushal stole the show in Sanju.

Sanjay Dutt was so impressed with his role that he tod Vicky Kaushal, "I got really emotional with your performance. You have truly portrayed the meaning of friendship, and your act is accurate when I think of the friends I have had. Puttar, tune dil jeet liya (Son, you have won my heart)," mid-day reported.



Such An Emotional Role Vicky Kaushal's role in Sanju was so emotional that it left the audiences in tears. Even Sanjay Dutt got so emotional, folks! His character was so powerful that it moved one and all.

Vicky Kaushal Missed Out On The Sanju Success Bash! Rajkumar Hirani threw a success bash and all the starcast of Sanju were present except for Vicky Kaushal. He missed it as he was shooting for his upcoming movie, Uri in Serbia.

Vicky Kaushal On Missing The Sanju Success Bash "I am missing out on celebrating the success with the entire team in Mumbai. However, I'm overwhelmed by the reaction that the film has received. Being a part of a Rajkumar Hirani film was a dream come true," mid-day quoted Vicky Kaushal saying.

Coming To Sanju's Box Office Collections Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal starrer Sanju is plundering the box office and has already collected Rs 265.48 Crore in just 10 days of its release.

