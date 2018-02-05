 »   »   » Sanjay Dutt Relieved With High Court Verdict; Says Truth Prevails!

Actor Sanjay Dutt breathes a sigh of relief as the Bombay High Court rubbishes baseless allegations claimed on the actor. The actor expresses happiness as truth prevails.

The judicial bench of Bombay High Court dismissed the petition citing favouritism showed towards Sanjay Dutt as the PIL lacked any material from official records to substantiate the claim. The HC stated no violation has been made by the State in Sanjay Dutt's early release.

A public interest litigation was filed against the State for favouring the actor as opposed to other inmates. The PIL claimed special treatment to Sanjay Dutt as, despite exemplary conduct of several other inmates, only the actor was granted early leave.

The petitioner also raised an objection on the frequent paroles and furlough, which are rubbished by the Court.

Relieved by the High Court's verdict Sanjay Dutt said, "This is a big relief. The honorable high court has quashed all such baseless allegations. Truth prevails."

The Bench headed by Justice SC Dharmadikari and Bharti Dangre was earlier quoted saying, "We found nothing contrary in the record submitted by the state Home department and the explanation offered by the state. No violations or abuse of discretionary powers were detected."

Sanjay Dutt was convicted for the illegal possession of arms in the 1993 serial bomb blast case. The actor spent a little over a year and four months in jail as an undertrial and two and a half years as a convict.

The actor was acquitted from Yerwada jail on February 25th, 2016, which is eight months and 16 days before the completion of his five-year sentence.

Also Read: DAMN SCARY! Ranveer Singh Talks About A Shocking Incident That Happened On The Sets Of Padmaavat

For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment,