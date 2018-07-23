English
 »   »   »  Sanjay Dutt Reveals Why His Failed Marriages With Rhea Pillai & Richa Sharma Are Not Shown In Sanju!

Posted By:
    While Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju heaped praises from all corners of the nation for its marvellous performances/direction/screenplay, the film also received flak for not showing the two failed marriages of Sanjay Dutt with Richa Sharma and Rhea Pillai, respectively. In his recent interview with DNA, Sanjay Dutt mentioned why Rhea & Richa are missing from the film and put all the blame on the director of the movie, Rajkummar Hirani. Read on to know what he said..

    'The Filmmakers Selected The Most Important Parts'

    Sanjay Dutt said, "The number of women I had been was shared with the filmmakers. I did not tell the filmmakers what to keep and what not to keep. I did not ask them to not include my life with Rhea, Richa or other women.

    The filmmakers selected the most important parts. Maybe some characters were left out because of the duration of the film."


    Sanjay Dutt On How The Idea Of Biopic Came Into The Picture

    "The idea of a biopic came from Manyata. She spoke to the director when I was in jail," said Mr Dutt.

    Sanjay Dutt On Guns

    "I have paid a huge price for keeping a gun at my place," said Sanjay Dutt, while adding, "I am not a terrorist, please read the confession. I was sentenced under Arms Act. But I did not run away. I came back like a man and faced arrest."

    Sanjay Dutt On His Father Sunil Dutt

    While talking about his great father Sunil Dutt, Sanjay Dutt said, "I wanted to settle abroad and sell steak. But my father came to US and asked me to return," he said. Dutt also added that his mother Nargis Dutt had a 'profound impact' on his life.

    Sanjay Dutt On Joining Politics & His Equation With Sisters

    "I don't want to join politics. My sister Priya is taking our father's legacy forward. I also want to put this on record that there is no difference between me and my sisters and both Namrata and Priya get along well with Manyata."


    Story first published: Monday, July 23, 2018, 15:09 [IST]
