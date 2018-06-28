 »   »   »  LEAKED! Sanjay Dutt's Scene With Ranbir Kapoor From Sanju Goes Viral Ahead Of Its Mega Release

Wow!

Mohit Kamboj shared this picture on his Twitter page and wrote, "Best Wishes to @RajkumarHirani for Superb Movie #Sanju , Superb Performed By #RanbirKapoor and Cast , The True and Amazing Portrayal Of @duttsanjay is commendable , A Must Watch on 29June . " Baba Bolta Hai " @SirPareshRawal ji was all time best and respect to " Dutt Sahab." [sic]







@Rohit Jaiswal

"Pvt Scrning for Family nd Close Frnds.... #Sanju gets a standing Ovation.... Lets see what Critics & Audience have to Say.... To be Honest... Cant wait for this Biggie...." [sic]



Sanju Gets An Epic Response

Sumit Kadel‏, who attended the private screening of Sanju, also tweeted about the response of Sanju and wrote, " #Sanju response from a private screening- EPIC." [sic]



On A Related Note...

Taran Adarsh tweeted that, "Sanju already is certified 15 by British censors on 25 June 2018 and its approved run time is 158 min 8 sec i.e., 2 hours 38 minutes and 8 seconds." [sic]



The film is all set to hit the theaters tomorrow - June 29, 2018.





