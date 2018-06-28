English
 LEAKED! Sanjay Dutt's Scene With Ranbir Kapoor From Sanju Goes Viral Ahead Of Its Mega Release

LEAKED! Sanjay Dutt's Scene With Ranbir Kapoor From Sanju Goes Viral Ahead Of Its Mega Release

    Amid the tremendous buzz for Ranbir Kapoor's next film, Sanju, a scene of the film featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, surfaces on the Internet and it's going viral, leaving fans all excited. Fans are elated to learn that they would get a glimpse of Ranbir with Sanjay in the film and it has just boosted their excitement to a whole new level!

    Apparently, the picture is from their promotional song starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt and the duois seen donning a black suit and looking at each other and we're loving it already.

    Wow!

    Mohit Kamboj shared this picture on his Twitter page and wrote, "Best Wishes to @RajkumarHirani for Superb Movie #Sanju , Superb Performed By #RanbirKapoor and Cast , The True and Amazing Portrayal Of @duttsanjay is commendable , A Must Watch on 29June . " Baba Bolta Hai " @SirPareshRawal ji was all time best and respect to " Dutt Sahab." [sic]


    @Rohit Jaiswal

    "Pvt Scrning for Family nd Close Frnds.... #Sanju gets a standing Ovation.... Lets see what Critics & Audience have to Say.... To be Honest... Cant wait for this Biggie...." [sic]

    Sanju Gets An Epic Response

    Sumit Kadel‏, who attended the private screening of Sanju, also tweeted about the response of Sanju and wrote, " #Sanju response from a private screening- EPIC." [sic]

    On A Related Note...

    Taran Adarsh tweeted that, "Sanju already is certified 15 by British censors on 25 June 2018 and its approved run time is 158 min 8 sec i.e., 2 hours 38 minutes and 8 seconds." [sic]

    The film is all set to hit the theaters tomorrow - June 29, 2018.



