 »   »   »  Sanjay Dutt Shares A Blast From The Past On His Dad Sunil Dutt's 89th Birth Aniversary!

Sanjay Dutt is known to be quite active on his Instagram page. The actor regularly keeps sharing throwback pictures on his page to give his fans some nostalgia bytes. Today on his father Sunil Dutt's 89th birthday anniversary, Sanjay posted a beautiful black-and-white picture which left us quite emotional.

In the said picture, Sanjay as a kid is seen sharing a light moment with his dad dearest. The actor shared this picture with a heartfelt caption that read- "He lives in me...Happy Birthday Dad!" Within 30 minutes of being shared, the post has been liked by over 25,000 users on Instagram.



In one of his earlier interviews, Sanjay had said that he never let his father, the late actor Sunil Dutt, down.



"I never let him down. He knew whatever I may have done, the act of terrorism was never there. Before he died, he told me that he was always proud of me. I will never forget that. That was the day he hugged me," he had told a leading daily.



In yet another old interviews of his, he had said, ""I have started admiring father. I don't think I can ever be the kind of dad he's been. He's been through pains and agonies and yet he comes out winner. Somewhere down the line any person would have broken down. It's remarkable he hasn't. When I was released from jail he just said, 'Pull yourself together. No more. This is the last time."



On a related note, Sanjay Dutt's biopic 'Sanju' which has Ranbir Kapoor playing the titular role. Interestingly the film gives an insight into someof their never-seen before aspects of father-son relationship.



Paresh Rawal who plays the role of Sunil Dutt was quoted as saying, ""I will salute Sanjay Dutt for permitting this biopic. When I think about him, I feel he might be such a good person to allow this to happen."



Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, Sanju is slated to release on 29th June.