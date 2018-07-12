 »   »   »  Sanju: Sanjay Dutt's Sister Namrata Isn't Very Impressed With Paresh Rawal & Manisha Koirala!

Related Articles
While Sanju is roaring at the box office, Sanjay Dutt's sister, Namrata Dutt gives her reaction after watching the film and isn't very impressed by Paresh Rawal and Manisha Koirala and we can totally understand why! Giving her feedback on Paresh Rawal's portrayal of Sunil Dutt, Namrata Dutt said, "I can't see anyone portraying my father. He was special. Not that I didn't like him. I didn't connect, but I'm not the audience. I'm Sunil Dutt's daughter."
What about Manisha Koirala?
Speaking of the Manisha portraying her mother Nargis Dutt's role, Namrata told Spotboye, "She was okay too. Being Sunil Dutt and Nargis'daughter, it's difficult to make judgements. If the audience connected with them, it's great!"
Namrata Dutt On Ranbir Kapoor
"Yes, I liked it but being a family member who is so closely connected, it would be difficult for me to comment on it. I underwent everything with Sanjay. But yes, Ranbir was very good and the film is entertaining," said Namrata.
Which Scene Of Sanju Moved Namrata Dutt?
"The drug phase. The jail was even worse. Hard time, especially for my father. Of course, for Sanju too, and he is a fighter for sure.
He had the guts to give up this addiction, with no relapse. It wasn't easy. His jail phase without frills to go through that without losing was enormously tough," replied Namrata.
Namrata On How Much Her Brother Has Changed
Namrata has seen her brother Sanjay Dutt going through the roughest phase of his life. When asked how much he has changed, she told, "He has sobered down. He doesn't keep grudges and lives every moment of the day."
Namrata On Coping When Sanjay Dutt Was In Prison
"It was a very dark phase in our lives, as I said, especially for my Dad. There were a lot of lows. Dad and Sanjay gave strength to each other. And, to tell you the truth, my dad was not just my brother's strength but our strength too."
What Kept Dutt Going?
Despite getting dragged into controversies, Namrata says family, prayers and faith in God kept Dutt strong!
Namrata On When 'Normalcy' Returned
In February 2016, Sanjay Dutt walked free from Pune's Yerawada Jail after completing his prison term following his conviction in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case.
Speaking about the same, she told, "My Dad had passed away, when Sanjay finally was free- only missed my Dad being around. It was extremely emotional for us."
