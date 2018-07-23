 »   »   »  Sanjay Dutt's Sister Namrata Lashes Out At Ram Gopal Varma For Planning Another Sanju Biopic!

Related Articles
Disappointed by Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju not digging much into the underworld segment in the movie, Ram Gopal Varma has planned another biopic on the life of Sanjay Dutt and promised that his version will bring an honest perspective and tentatively titled it as, 'Sanju: The Real Story'. Ram Gopal Varma revealed that his biopic will focus much on Sanjay Dutt's connection with the 1993 blasts and his possession of an AK-56 rifle.
The announcement did not go down well with Sanjay Dutt's sister Namrata as she lashed out against Ram Gopal Varma and asked him not to bring up the past again. In an interview with MidDay, Namrata said, "It was an unfortunate episode in Sanjay's life. He has moved past it. Why is Varma bringing up the past again?"
Namrata Dutt Further Commented
"His movies are dark. Why do you want to go on and on about Sanjay's life? Why is he putting us through so much pain again?"
What If Sanjay Dutt Gives His Nod To RGV?
"If Sanjay gives a go-ahead, we are nobody to say no to him," she summed it up to MidDay.
Here's What A Source Said To Deccan Chronicle
A source opened up by saying that Ram Gopal Varma was upset that Sanju didn't cover Sanjay Dutt's life on a whole, and the audiences would love to know more about Sanjay Dutt's flings, one-night stands, and other inside information that got him addicted and traumatised. "That Dutt was doing drugs, was traumatised by his mother's battle with cancer [she died just three days before the release of his first film Rocky], had multiple flings, many of them one-night stands, is all well documented."
RGV Is Firm With His Decision!
When Mumbai Mirror contacted Ram Gopal Varma if he's indeed planning on a biopic on Sanjay Dutt, the film-maker quipped, "Yes, I'm making the film."
RGV & Sanjay Dutt Have Previously Worked Together
Ram Gopal Varma and Sanjay Dutt have worked together in the movie Daud, which also starred Urmila Matondkar. The movie released in 1997. We'll have to wait and watch if Sanjay Dutt will give his nod to RGV's biopic on his life!