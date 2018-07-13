 »   »   »  Sanjay Dutt Takes A SLY DIG At Ranbir Kapoor's Affairs As He Speaks About 'Sleeping With 308 Women'

Sanjay’s Reaction When Asked If Sanju Was An Effort To Whitewash His Image

"I don't think anybody would spend Rs 30-40 crore to change his image. That is too much of money. Whatever they say is their point of view. I have told the truth. The truth has been accepted by India. I am happy that people have accepted my life and learnt from it," told Sanjay Dutt.



Sanjay Dutt On Sleeping With 308 Women

While answering to this question, Dutt said, "I just felt that the count must be 308. I haven't kept count that way. I bet Ranbir Kapoor's count must be more than 10." Alia, are you listening?



Sanjay Dutt On Bashing Media In Sanju

"I love journalists. I have some absolutely close associations with journalists. Till the time you don't have the facts, why do you print something like that? That too with a question mark, so that I can't take you to court. It can affect not only me, it can affect my family too.



The main thing is that I accept my faults. Do you accept your faults? The Supreme Court has acquitted me of terrorism charges. The only case I'm convicted in is the Arms Act."







Sanjay Dutt On Possessing Guns & Relationships With Underworld

While speaking about underworld, Sanjay Dutt said, "I don't know if Abu Salem came to my house. There were some producers there."



The actor also accepted his fault for possessing arms at his home and said, "It was a mistake. If you've seen the movie, you'll know why I got the guns."







Sanju Gives His Feedback On Sanju

"It was difficult to relive that. I was trying to hold back my emotions in the theatre. It is difficult to relive your life. After the film ended, I just broke down. I just couldn't believe it."



And.. He Was All Praises For Ranbir Too!

While boasting about the Kapoor scion, Mr Dutt said, "Ranbir was much much better than the real Sanju. He is really come across so well that I couldn't find any flaws."



Did Sanju Skip To Show The Dark Side Of Sanjay Dutt?

When asked about the same, the Munnabhai M.B.B.S. actor said, "Sanjay Dutt is never a dark person. Why do you think so many people love me? There is nothing dark about me."



'I Made Mistakes'

"Growing up the way I did - it was no different than a usual teenager or youngster. There was nothing special about being Mr Sunil Dutt's son. I made mistakes - a little more. I even went to jail for it which I don't regret"

