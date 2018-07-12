English
 »   »   »  Sanjay Dutt To Pen Autobiography Next Year

Sanjay Dutt To Pen Autobiography Next Year

Written By: Staff
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Actor Sanjay Dutt will come out with his autobiography next year in which he will reveal many interesting stories that he "never had the chance to tell before". The memoir will be published by HarperCollins on his 60th birthday on July 29, 2019.

    "With this book, the reader will finally get to look into his soul. Finally, we will get to hear the fascinating stories about his youth, his Bollywood stint in the '80s and '90s, his experiences in prison, and his self-discovery, that have never been told before," the publishers said.

    Sanjay Dutt To Pen Autobiography Next Year

    The autobiography is billed as "perhaps the biggest, most dramatic and honest star memoir to emerge out of Bollywood".

    A biopic on the controversial actor, titled "Sanju" and starring Ranbir Kapoor as Dutt, was recently released to rave reviews. The film has amassed over Rs 250 crore at the box office.

    Commenting on the book, Dutt said, "I have had the fortune of living a remarkable life, full of ups and downs, joys and sorrows. There are so many interesting stories to tell that I've never had the chance to tell before. I am looking forward so much to sharing my memories and emotions with readers everywhere."

    What makes Sanjay Dutt's journey an epic story, quite apart from his professional accomplishments, are the ebbs and flows that have characterised his life, the publishers said.

    "He's a star like no other, and what an extraordinary life he's had! This is a memoir that is going to be told from the heart, and will reveal a Sanjay Dutt that even his most ardent fans don't know," said Udayan Mitra, publisher (literary) of HarperCollins India. PTI

    Also Read: Fans INSULT Katrina Kaif In Vancouver, Say 'Don't Wan't A Picture With You; Only Waiting For Salman'

    For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment.
    Allow Notifications
    You have already subscribed
    Read more about: sanjay dutt Sanju
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue