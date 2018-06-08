 »   »   »  Sanju Was Shattered! Film Industry Had Banned Sanjay Dutt When He Came Back From Jail The First Time

Related Articles
Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film Sanju is based on the tragic life of Sanjay Dutt. The trailer of the movie has already generated a lot of hype and people are desperately waiting for this Ranbir Kapoor starrer. At a recent media interaction, the producer of Sanju, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, talked about the first time he met Sanjay Dutt.
Vidhu also revealed that the Hindi film industry had banned Sanjay, when he came out of the jail for the first time. He told Deccan Chronicle, ''I did not know Sanjay Dutt.''
The Ban Was Totally Wrong
''When he came back from jail for the first time, the film industry banned him. However, I felt that the ban was totally wrong, as Sanjay had owned up to his mistakes.''
So, I Announced A Film With Him
''That day, I went to his residence, and soon after, I announced a film with him. The second time, when Sanjay came back from jail, he called me up and said ‘I wish to work on a film with you.''
Sanjay Took It Seriously
''At that point, I told him that I was not making any films. He reminded me of having announced a film with him, and it was then that I disclosed, ‘Sanju, that was to show my support towards you.''
He Did Not Understand
''Sanju probably did not understand that quote of mine, but I told him, ‘No worries, we shall surely work together in the near future.''
I Was Surprised To Know
"I thought I had known him for 20 years, but truly speaking, it was not so. I was surprised to learn about the real Sanjay through this script.''
Sanjay's Story
Vidhu Vinod Chopra added, ''I was surprised that his story could be so interesting.''
When Asked
‘'If he takes credit for changing the negative image of Sanjay Dutt?'' Vidhu replied by saying, "That question needs to be answered by Sanju. When I make a film, I don't make it with the purpose of improving or impairing the image of whoever is associated with it.''
This Question Should Go Viral
''I hope this question goes viral so that Sanju takes note of it and at least sends me a bouquet of flowers, or some wine.''
Those who have come late, Sanju will hit the screens on June 29, 2018.
