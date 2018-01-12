 »   »   » Sanjay Leela Bhansali Is DEPRESSED; Has Stopped Eating & Sleeping Cos Of This DISTURBING Reason

Padmaavat director Sanjay Leela Bhansali is in DEPRESSION | FilmiBeat

Famous journalist Subhash K Jha, who is very close to Sanjay Leela Bhansali, revealed some really disturbing details about the present condition of the filmmaker. Even when the CBFC has passed Padmaavat, some regional groups are still threatening SLB.

SKJ recently revealed to Bollywood Hungama that Sanjay is getting punished for the crime he did not do. He also told that Sanjay has stopped eating or sleeping properly. Read his revelations below.

Sanjay Feels Like A Criminal Subhash K Jha writes, ''Sanjay feels like a common criminal being hounded threatened bullied and heckled for a crime whose nature he isn't aware of. Maybe he needs to read the law books which say making films in this country can be damaging to the filmmaker's health.'' The Padmaavat Controversy Has Left Him Broken The Padmaavat crisis has broken Sanjay physically and emotionally. For months now he hasn't been eating or sleeping properly. And he has started chain-smoking again. "It's Lataji's songs and cigarettes which have kept me going all these months," he tells me. I stay quiet. I've no words of consolation. He Is Getting Death Threats On His Phone The very real threats from the fringe groups-and I've been first-hand witness to them where callers on his cell phone have been shouting they would do him much worse than merely behead him-is something that no outsider would understand, let alone empathize with. They Have Even Started Calling At His Home Yes, there were open offers to ‘stop all protests' in exchange of fiscal favours. Sanjay closed down his cell number. The calls then began coming on his home number which were sometimes received by his old ailing mother. For Sanjay the most important thing at that moment was to protect his mother from the hurt. He Wants To Protect His Mother He stopped watching news channels at home-and once the attacks gathered momentum and the security was beefed up he was at home most of the time-so that his mother wouldn't be exposed to her son's vilification. But then she would read about Sanjay's demonizing the next morning in the Gujarati newspaper that she combed religiously. The Situation Is Beyond Depressing The situation at Sanjay Bhansali's home was beyond depressing. At some point Sanjay just gave up the fight and stopped thinking about the fate of Padmaavat. He left all the marketing decision to his producers Viacom 18 Motion Pictures. The decision to release Padmaavat on January 25 is the producer's. SLB Told A Friend.. Sanjay Bhansali told a friend, "Can the film release in the states that have threatened to ban it? Does the CBFC endorsement mean anything to those who want to stop my film at any cost?"

Currently, banned in Rajasthan, Padmaavat is all set to release on January 25, 2018. However, an official announcement from the producers is still awaited.

Also Read: FULL OF ATTITUDE! Rishi Kapoor Left A Fan CRYING; Ranbir Kapoor Did This To Handle The Situation