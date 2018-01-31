 »   »   » Padmaavat: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Breaks His Silence, Says The Protests Were Illogical

It's An Answer...

"It is just an answer to the anguish that we all went through including me, the actors and the technicians. All of us were not being heard even after repeatedly saying that there is nothing wrong in the film. I realised that the best way of going ahead and fighting this is to make the film that is in my mind," Bhansali told PTI in an interview.



I Know I Was Troubled

The director admitted that he found it mentally difficult to cope with the negativities surrounding the film but did not let it reflect on the screen.

"I know I was troubled, I know I was distracted but deep inside, I found the strength to make the film and not let this anguish and disturbance reflect on the screen. In the last few months, I was constantly correcting, making creative touches and taking the film to the next level. That's the answer to all the objections that were based on rumours and a certain agenda that I could not understand."



The Protests Were Illogical

The director said it was hard for him to fathom the threats that he and the leading lady Deepika Padukone received.

"The protests were illogical, they had no reasoning and there was nothing to be discussed. It had reached an obnoxious level with people sitting with swords on national television and giving death threats...



At The End Truth Prevails

"Even if I went on every channel on television saying there was nothing wrong in the film, they would not understand it. No amount of justification would have reached them or been heard."

Bhansali said he as a filmmaker chose to focus their energies on making it a once in a lifetime experience. "There was no need for us to go around the town tom- tomming how honest and true we were. At the end, truth prevails," he said thanking the Mumbai police for providing him and the actors with security.



It Is The Most Anxious Release

The film is doing well at the box office despite not getting a release in four states and Bhansali says it only proves that people were eager to watch it. "(The response) shows that people had so much eagerness to see the film.

I can only see love for the film. I knew deep down that the film was beautiful. There were anxious moments right from finishing it to getting the censors and to getting it into theatres... It was a relentless process. It was the most anxious release of my life for sure. I think it is the most anxious release in the history of Indian cinema.''

