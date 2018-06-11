English
Sanjay Leela Bhansali DYING To Cast Salman Khan In His Next Film? The Director Drops MAJOR HINTS

    During the promotions of Race 3, Salman Khan jokingly stated that he'd love to star in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie once again, and is eagerly waiting for him to come and show him the script. While everyone laughed it out in jest, Sanjay Leela Bhansli responded stating that he's dying to cast Salman in his movies.

    Sanjay Leela Bhansali was quoted as saying to KoiMoi, "I am dying to do a film with him (Salman Khan). But the onus is on him and it all depends on him now."

    Not Really A Joke?

    Well, reports state that Salman Khan's joke about wanting to star in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie might not be a joke as the duo are indeed in talks for an upcoming project.

    Salman Khan Or Hrithik Roshan?

    Reports state that Sanjay Leela Bhansali has finalised the subject for his upcoming movie and has already approached Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan to play the lead role.

    Script & Logistics

    Sanjay Leela Bhansali is currently shaping up the script and is going through all possible logistics to shoot the movie. Depending on how it all shapes up, he'll sign either Salman Khan or Hrithik Roshan.

    When Would It Go On Floors?

    Reports state that Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming project might go on floors in April-May 2019. We're sure it'll be a larger than life movie, just like his previous projects.

    Salman Khan Had Previously Joked On Starring In An SLB Movie

    "The films happening are Bharat, Dabangg 3, Sher Khan, the dance film, Kick 2 - when the script is ready," and then joked, "And a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film... When he comes and narrates it to me."

    The Magic Maker Sanjay Leela Bhansali

    Well, be it Salman Khan or Hrithik Roshan! Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next will surely be a blokcbuster hit as the director doesn't just make movies, he creates magic on the silver screen.

