 »   »   »  Sanjay Leela Bhansali DYING To Cast Salman Khan In His Next Film? The Director Drops MAJOR HINTS

Not Really A Joke?

Well, reports state that Salman Khan's joke about wanting to star in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie might not be a joke as the duo are indeed in talks for an upcoming project.

Salman Khan Or Hrithik Roshan?

Reports state that Sanjay Leela Bhansali has finalised the subject for his upcoming movie and has already approached Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan to play the lead role.

Script & Logistics

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is currently shaping up the script and is going through all possible logistics to shoot the movie. Depending on how it all shapes up, he'll sign either Salman Khan or Hrithik Roshan.

When Would It Go On Floors?

Reports state that Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming project might go on floors in April-May 2019. We're sure it'll be a larger than life movie, just like his previous projects.

Salman Khan Had Previously Joked On Starring In An SLB Movie

"The films happening are Bharat, Dabangg 3, Sher Khan, the dance film, Kick 2 - when the script is ready," and then joked, "And a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film... When he comes and narrates it to me."

Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Well, be it Salman Khan or Hrithik Roshan! Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next will surely be a blokcbuster hit as the director doesn't just make movies, he creates magic on the silver screen.