 »   »   »  Sanju: Complete Details About ‘Who Plays Who’ In Sanjay Dutt's Biopic!

Related Articles
- Dia Mirza Gifts Mother India Poster To Sanjay Dutt Worth Rs 1,45,000
- Ranbir Kapoor Is Not Recluse Or Moody- Paresh Rawal Opens Up About His Reel Life Son From Sanju!
- FLASHBACK: When Sanjay Dutt Asked Manisha Koirala, 'Why Don't You Have A Crush On Me?' & She Said...
- LEAKED! Sanjay Dutt's Scene With Ranbir Kapoor From Sanju Goes Viral Ahead Of Its Mega Release
- Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju Lands In Trouble, Complaint Filed For Demeaning Sex Workers!
- Sanju First Review Out! Ranbir Kapoor Leaves You Speechless With His Award-Winning Performance
- Box Office Prediction: Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju Might SHATTER Salman Khan's Race 3 Collections!
- And.. The Perfect 'Hangover Cure' For Salman Khan's Race 3 Makes Its Way - 'Sanju' Aa Rahi Hai Maamu
- Before The Release Of Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju, Check Out 10 Best & Memorable Movies Of Sanjay Dutt!
- Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju Has The Most Promising Advance Booking Of 2018
- Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt UPSET; They Feel Their Relationship Has Become A Mockery!
- Sanju Diaries: Rajkumar Hirani Compares Ranbir Kapoor With Aamir Khan & His Observation Is Pure Gold
Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju is all set to hit the theatres tomorrow on June 29, 2018 and people are really kicked and excited to watch Sanjay Dutt's biopic on the silver screen. The teaser and the trailer won the audiences' hearts and business analysts have also predicted that Sanju might end up collecting close to Rs 300 Crore at the box office, beating Salman Khan starrer Race 3 at the box office.
Sanju has many things to offer and the star cast has confused a lot of people as to who would play the role of who. Sanjay Dutt had a lot of people in his life and they're all portrayed in the biopic. However, now that you're here, all the confusion is over and we'll help you in understanding 'who plays who' so that you can sit back, relax and enjoy the movie tomorrow with having prior knowledge about the star cast. Check it out below...
Dia Mirza As Maanyata Dutt
Dia Mirza plays the role of Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanyata Dutt. She was previously quoted as saying, "It's an amazing circle, from sharing screen space with Sanju sir to playing his wife in a film, it's been surreal. And he has always been wonderful to me," she said to the Indian Express.
Paresh Rawal As Sunil Dutt
Paresh Rawal plays the character of Sanjay Dutt's father Sunil Dutt. The actor turned politician loved and stood by him through the thick and thin.
Vicky Kaushal As Sanjay Dutt's Close Friend
Vicky Kaushal plays the character of Sanjay Dutt's close friend who was there for him at all times.
Anushka Sharma As A Journalist
Anushka Sharma is playing the role of a journalist and her character is made up by Rajkumar Hirani.
Sonam Kapoor As A Girlfriend
Sonam Kapoor plays the role of a girl whom Sanjay Dutt dated in the late 80s and early 90s. Sanjay after being drunk, had put a toilet seat on her neck.
Manisha Koirala As Nargis Dutt
Manisha Koirala plays the role of Sanjay Dutt's mother Nargis. She expired in the year 1981 and is regarded as one of the greatest actresses in the history of Hindi cinema.
Last But Not The Least, Ranbir Kapoor As Sanjay Dutt
And the man himself, Ranbir Kapoor will essay the role of Sanjay Dutt and the movie is all set to hit the theatres on June 29, 2018.
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.