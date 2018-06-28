 »   »   »  Sanju: Complete Details About ‘Who Plays Who’ In Sanjay Dutt's Biopic!

Dia Mirza As Maanyata Dutt

Dia Mirza plays the role of Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanyata Dutt. She was previously quoted as saying, "It's an amazing circle, from sharing screen space with Sanju sir to playing his wife in a film, it's been surreal. And he has always been wonderful to me," she said to the Indian Express.



Paresh Rawal As Sunil Dutt

Paresh Rawal plays the character of Sanjay Dutt's father Sunil Dutt. The actor turned politician loved and stood by him through the thick and thin.



Vicky Kaushal As Sanjay Dutt's Close Friend

Vicky Kaushal plays the character of Sanjay Dutt's close friend who was there for him at all times.



Anushka Sharma As A Journalist

Anushka Sharma is playing the role of a journalist and her character is made up by Rajkumar Hirani.



Sonam Kapoor As A Girlfriend

Sonam Kapoor plays the role of a girl whom Sanjay Dutt dated in the late 80s and early 90s. Sanjay after being drunk, had put a toilet seat on her neck.



Manisha Koirala As Nargis Dutt

Manisha Koirala plays the role of Sanjay Dutt's mother Nargis. She expired in the year 1981 and is regarded as one of the greatest actresses in the history of Hindi cinema.



Last But Not The Least, Ranbir Kapoor As Sanjay Dutt

And the man himself, Ranbir Kapoor will essay the role of Sanjay Dutt and the movie is all set to hit the theatres on June 29, 2018.

