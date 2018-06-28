English
 »   »   »  Sanju: Complete Details About ‘Who Plays Who’ In Sanjay Dutt's Biopic!

Sanju: Complete Details About ‘Who Plays Who’ In Sanjay Dutt's Biopic!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Sanju Biopic: Full cast detail, who plays who; Know here | FilmiBeat

    Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju is all set to hit the theatres tomorrow on June 29, 2018 and people are really kicked and excited to watch Sanjay Dutt's biopic on the silver screen. The teaser and the trailer won the audiences' hearts and business analysts have also predicted that Sanju might end up collecting close to Rs 300 Crore at the box office, beating Salman Khan starrer Race 3 at the box office.

    Sanju has many things to offer and the star cast has confused a lot of people as to who would play the role of who. Sanjay Dutt had a lot of people in his life and they're all portrayed in the biopic. However, now that you're here, all the confusion is over and we'll help you in understanding 'who plays who' so that you can sit back, relax and enjoy the movie tomorrow with having prior knowledge about the star cast. Check it out below...

    Dia Mirza As Maanyata Dutt

    Dia Mirza plays the role of Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanyata Dutt. She was previously quoted as saying, "It's an amazing circle, from sharing screen space with Sanju sir to playing his wife in a film, it's been surreal. And he has always been wonderful to me," she said to the Indian Express.

    Paresh Rawal As Sunil Dutt

    Paresh Rawal plays the character of Sanjay Dutt's father Sunil Dutt. The actor turned politician loved and stood by him through the thick and thin.

    Vicky Kaushal As Sanjay Dutt's Close Friend

    Vicky Kaushal plays the character of Sanjay Dutt's close friend who was there for him at all times.

    Anushka Sharma As A Journalist

    Anushka Sharma is playing the role of a journalist and her character is made up by Rajkumar Hirani.

    Sonam Kapoor As A Girlfriend

    Sonam Kapoor plays the role of a girl whom Sanjay Dutt dated in the late 80s and early 90s. Sanjay after being drunk, had put a toilet seat on her neck.

    Manisha Koirala As Nargis Dutt

    Manisha Koirala plays the role of Sanjay Dutt's mother Nargis. She expired in the year 1981 and is regarded as one of the greatest actresses in the history of Hindi cinema.

    Last But Not The Least, Ranbir Kapoor As Sanjay Dutt

    And the man himself, Ranbir Kapoor will essay the role of Sanjay Dutt and the movie is all set to hit the theatres on June 29, 2018.


    Story first published: Thursday, June 28, 2018, 16:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 28, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue