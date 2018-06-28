 »   »   »  Sanju First Review Out! Ranbir Kapoor Leaves You Speechless With His Award-Winning Performance

Related Articles
There's no doubt that Sanjay Dutt's life story would make up for an interesting watch on the celluloid. To top it, Rajkumar Hirani got one of the most versatile actors from the current lot- Ranbir Kapoor to play him on-screen. Right from the first look to the trailer to the songs, Sanju has been receiving applauds from all nooks and corners. It is quite evident that Ranbir has put his blood and sweat into this project and with the Midas touch of Rajkumar Hirani, this flick is definitely going to hit the ball straight out of the park.
While Sanju is slated to hit the theatrical screens, the makers held a private screening from their friends, family and insiders from the industry last night at a suburban studio. And going by their first reviews, it looks like Ranbir & Co. have emerged as winners-
Rishi Darda @rishidarda
"#Sanju: mind-blowing film! Memorable performance by @vickykaushal09 as Kamli, @SirPareshRawal as Sunil Dutt. Movie belongs to #RanbirKapoor, an award-winning performance! 5 min into movie you forget it's not @duttsanjay! WOW! @RajkumarHirani proves again why he is best director!"
Rishi Darda @rishidarda
" You know a movie is a masterpiece when it can make you laugh and cry in the same scene. You'll love each and every character - you'll laugh with @bomanirani and hate @jimSarbh. You'll whistle when @duttsanjay makes a rockstar entry at the end of the movie. #Sanju rocks!!"
Mohit Kambo @mohitkamboj_bjp
Best Wishes to @RajkumarHirani for Superb Movie #Sanju , Superb Performed By #RanbirKapoor and Cast , The True and Amazing Portrayal Of @duttsanjay is commendable , A Must Watch on 29June . " Baba Bolta Hai " @SirPareshRawal ji was all time best and respect to " Dutt Sahab
Swaroop @YoSwaroop
Blown away by your performance #RanbirKapoor @SirPareshRawal @vickykaushal09 What a film! You are an awesome storyteller @RajkumarHirani.
Abhimanyu @manyu8888
"Just saw #Sanju Like how Phoenix rises from the ashes This man @duttsanjay does it again & AGAIN! No one other than #RanbirKapoor could have played this role.. Outstanding direction by @RajkumarHirani @FoxStarIndia @AnushkaSharma @sonamakapoor @SirPareshRawal"
Raj Bansal @rajbansal9
"Saw the most awaited film #Sanju last night. What a film. It takes you to a journey of laughter,tears, joy,melody,human relations. @RajkumarHirani excels once again. #RanbirKapoor s performance is outstanding & so are all other actors. SUPER HIT."
Bunty Walia @bunty_walia
"Wht a movie! Ranbir as Sanju is Sanju! Wht a film what a performance! I am speechless @duttsanjay #ranbir#sanju#rajkumarhirani"
Here's What Bhushan Kumar Of T-Series Had To Say
"What a masterpiece. Simply extraordinary. Such a pleasure to watch Ranbir effortlessly portray #Sanju on screen. Raju sir, you've created yet another epic. Congratulations Vidhuji, on putting together this enormous project so well."
Look What Alia Bhatt's Mommy Had To Say
Alia Bhatt's mommy Soni Razdan too gave it a thumbs up and wrote on her Instagram page, "I adore this guy. One of the kindest souls on this planet. All heart It's no surprise that the film in his name is incredible. #allaboutSanju #sanjuthemovie"
Meanwhile, are you folks excited to watch this flick tomorrow? Let us know in the comment section below.
