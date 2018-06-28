 »   »   »  Sanju First Review Out! Ranbir Kapoor Leaves You Speechless With His Award-Winning Performance

Rishi Darda @rishidarda

"#Sanju: mind-blowing film! Memorable performance by @vickykaushal09 as Kamli, @SirPareshRawal as Sunil Dutt. Movie belongs to #RanbirKapoor, an award-winning performance! 5 min into movie you forget it's not @duttsanjay! WOW! @RajkumarHirani proves again why he is best director!"



Rishi Darda @rishidarda

" You know a movie is a masterpiece when it can make you laugh and cry in the same scene. You'll love each and every character - you'll laugh with @bomanirani and hate @jimSarbh. You'll whistle when @duttsanjay makes a rockstar entry at the end of the movie. #Sanju rocks!!"



Mohit Kambo @mohitkamboj_bjp

Best Wishes to @RajkumarHirani for Superb Movie #Sanju , Superb Performed By #RanbirKapoor and Cast , The True and Amazing Portrayal Of @duttsanjay is commendable , A Must Watch on 29June . " Baba Bolta Hai " @SirPareshRawal ji was all time best and respect to " Dutt Sahab



Swaroop @YoSwaroop

Blown away by your performance #RanbirKapoor @SirPareshRawal @vickykaushal09 What a film! You are an awesome storyteller @RajkumarHirani.



Abhimanyu @manyu8888

"Just saw #Sanju Like how Phoenix rises from the ashes This man @duttsanjay does it again & AGAIN! No one other than #RanbirKapoor could have played this role.. Outstanding direction by @RajkumarHirani @FoxStarIndia @AnushkaSharma @sonamakapoor @SirPareshRawal"



Raj Bansal @rajbansal9

"Saw the most awaited film #Sanju last night. What a film. It takes you to a journey of laughter,tears, joy,melody,human relations. @RajkumarHirani excels once again. #RanbirKapoor s performance is outstanding & so are all other actors. SUPER HIT."



Bunty Walia @bunty_walia

"Wht a movie! Ranbir as Sanju is Sanju! Wht a film what a performance! I am speechless @duttsanjay #ranbir#sanju#rajkumarhirani"



Here's What Bhushan Kumar Of T-Series Had To Say

"What a masterpiece. Simply extraordinary. Such a pleasure to watch Ranbir effortlessly portray #Sanju on screen. Raju sir, you've created yet another epic. Congratulations Vidhuji, on putting together this enormous project so well."



Look What Alia Bhatt's Mommy Had To Say

Alia Bhatt's mommy Soni Razdan too gave it a thumbs up and wrote on her Instagram page, "I adore this guy. One of the kindest souls on this planet. All heart It's no surprise that the film in his name is incredible. #allaboutSanju #sanjuthemovie"

