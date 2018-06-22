 »   »   »  Sanju: Is That Sanjay Dutt? Nope, That's Ranbir Kapoor As Munna Bhai MBBS; Watch Video Here!

Ranbir Recreates The Iconic Scene From Munna Bhai

Remember that scene where Sanjay Dutt's Munna Bhai meets Dean (Boman Irani) for the first time in the classroom and asks him a hilarous question? Well, you have Ranbir here recreating that iconic scene and we must say he gets it bang on right.



Same-To-Same

You just can't miss Ranbir's uncanny resemblance to Sanjay Dutt here. Rajkumar Hirani shared a clip on his Twitter page and captioned it as, "Hope you have as much fun watching this scene from Munna Bhai M.B.B.S as I had in recreating it after 15 years."



Oh Wait, There's Arshad Warsi Too

At the beginning of the clip, we even get to see Arshad Warsi's blink-and-miss appearance. Well, this is getting quite interesting!



This Is How Sanjay Dutt Had Reacted When He Watched Ranbir's Munna Bhai Avatar

Recalling the incident, Rajkumar Hirani shared, "Since Munna Bhai was the first time that Sunil Dutt had done a film with Sanjay so a part of it is also there in this film. So there's a scene in which Ranbir is playing Munna Bhai. I showed that clip to Sanju with a lot of excitement. I had thought that Sanju would react because whoever had seen the clip had reacted saying 'Bada accha hai yaar, kya lag raha hai..'But Sanju watch it and didn't give any reaction. I told him to watch it again, this time more closely. He saw it again and again he didn't react. So I asked him, 'Sanju kya hua? You didn't like it?' Then he said, 'I don't think this is very good news for me'."



Hilarious!

Before the Sanju teaser was unveiled, a special video message from Sanjay Dutt was played in which he had said, "Maine is picture ke scenes dekhe hain and I can't believe how Ranbir is looking like me. Raju (Rajkumar Hirani), Munna Bhai mein Ranbir ko mat le lena, samjha?"



It Was Fun Playing Munna Bhai

Ranbir had earlier shared, "It was difficult to play the young Sanju. There were more faces we had to show; the drugs and his mother's loss. The fun was the Munna Bhai phase."

