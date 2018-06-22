 »   »   »  Sanju: Is That Sanjay Dutt? Nope, That's Ranbir Kapoor As Munna Bhai MBBS; Watch Video Here!

Related Articles
- This Is What Ranbir Kapoor Said About Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Statement On Casting Ranveer For Sanju
- Amid Cold War, Ranbir Kapoor Talks About Salman Khan; Says He Made MISTAKES & Paid A Price For It!
- Hey Salman Khan! Here's Why Sanjay Dutt Did Not Play His Older Self In Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju
- Ranbir Kapoor Reveals The Plot Of His Period Action 'Shamshera' & It's Something Unexpected!
- Sanju: Vidhu Vinod Chopra Admits He REJECTED Ranbir Kapoor; Wanted To REPLACE Him With Ranveer Singh
- Akshay Kumar's Gold's Trailer To Be Attached To Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju
- Ranbir Kapoor Will Never Be Unfaithful To A Role In A Film For This Reason!
- Did Madhuri Dixit Call Rajkumar Hirani To Delete Her Scenes In Sanju? Here Is The Truth!
- What Happened When Ranbir Kapoor Told Rajkumar Hirani That His Mom Neetu Didn't Like Sanju's Climax?
- Ranbir Kapoor HITS BACK At Salman Khan For His Comment 'Sanjay Dutt Should Play Himself In Sanju'
- Sanju: Rajkumar Hirani Reveals Details About Vicky Kaushal's Role In This Ranbir Kapoor Starrer!
- Sanju Makes A Bad Impression Of Indian Jails; Complaint Filed Against The Ranbir Kapoor Starrer
Ever since the first look posters and trailer of Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju dropped, people can't get enough of Ranbir Kapoor's amazing transformation into Sanjay Dutt. The film is touted to be one of the most awaited films of 2018. With just about a week remaining for the movie to hit the theatrical screens, the makers are raising our excitement levels by sharing some interesting sneak-peeks from the film. While they had already released a poster of Ranbir Kapoor in 'Munna bhai' avatar, a few hours back, director Rajkumar Hirani dropped yet another surprise.
He tweeted a short clip from Sanju which shows Ranbir Kapoor recreating the iconic scene from Sanjay Dutt's Munna Bhai MBBS.
Ranbir Recreates The Iconic Scene From Munna Bhai
Remember that scene where Sanjay Dutt's Munna Bhai meets Dean (Boman Irani) for the first time in the classroom and asks him a hilarous question? Well, you have Ranbir here recreating that iconic scene and we must say he gets it bang on right.
Same-To-Same
You just can't miss Ranbir's uncanny resemblance to Sanjay Dutt here. Rajkumar Hirani shared a clip on his Twitter page and captioned it as, "Hope you have as much fun watching this scene from Munna Bhai M.B.B.S as I had in recreating it after 15 years."
Oh Wait, There's Arshad Warsi Too
At the beginning of the clip, we even get to see Arshad Warsi's blink-and-miss appearance. Well, this is getting quite interesting!
This Is How Sanjay Dutt Had Reacted When He Watched Ranbir's Munna Bhai Avatar
Recalling the incident, Rajkumar Hirani shared, "Since Munna Bhai was the first time that Sunil Dutt had done a film with Sanjay so a part of it is also there in this film. So there's a scene in which Ranbir is playing Munna Bhai. I showed that clip to Sanju with a lot of excitement. I had thought that Sanju would react because whoever had seen the clip had reacted saying 'Bada accha hai yaar, kya lag raha hai..'But Sanju watch it and didn't give any reaction. I told him to watch it again, this time more closely. He saw it again and again he didn't react. So I asked him, 'Sanju kya hua? You didn't like it?' Then he said, 'I don't think this is very good news for me'."
Hilarious!
Before the Sanju teaser was unveiled, a special video message from Sanjay Dutt was played in which he had said, "Maine is picture ke scenes dekhe hain and I can't believe how Ranbir is looking like me. Raju (Rajkumar Hirani), Munna Bhai mein Ranbir ko mat le lena, samjha?"
It Was Fun Playing Munna Bhai
Ranbir had earlier shared, "It was difficult to play the young Sanju. There were more faces we had to show; the drugs and his mother's loss. The fun was the Munna Bhai phase."
Check out the video here-
Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Vicky Kaushal, Jim Sarbh and Boman Irani, Sanju is slated to release on 29th June.
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.