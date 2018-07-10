 »   »   »  Sanju: Late Balasaheb Thackeray Once Told Me Sanjay Dutt Was Completely Innocent: Nitin Gadkari

Sanju starring Ranbir Kapoor is all set to cross Rs 300 crore at the box office. This Rajkumar Hirani directorial has been lauded by fans as well as the critics. However, there are some people who believe that this movie is an attempt to clean Sanjay Dutt's image. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari recently watched the film and supported Sanjay by saying, ''The power of pen can be more destructive than an atom bomb". Not just that, he also revealed that Late Balasaheb Thackeray had once told him that Sanjay Dutt was innocent.

He told a leading daily at an event, "I have seen the film. It's a beautiful film. It shows how certain perception in the media, police and judiciary can adversely affect someone. It had severely disturbed the lives of both Sunil Dutt and his son Sanjay."

He further added, "Late Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray however, stood by his side. He told me that Sanjay is innocent. He has been tricked. He then told me the true story of Sanju. The majority of which has been shown in the film. But some things are still hidden."

''I always say that the media should be extra careful when it is writing about any bank or any individual. It takes a lot of effort and hardship to shape up a life of distinction, but it takes little to destroy it. The power of pen can be more destructive than an atom bomb,'' the minister said.

On a related note, Sanjay Dutt's biopic, Sanju entered the Rs 200 crore club within a week of its release and on its tenth day, it has collected Rs 265.48 crore at the box office. Keep watching this space for more updates.

