 »   »   »  Sanju: Meet The Real Life Kamli In Sanjay Dutt's Life!

Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju is receiving praises and accolades from all nooks and corners. Apart from Ranbir, the audience cannot get enough of Vicky Kaushal's character Kamlesh Kanhaiyalal Kapasi aka Kamli who is giving everyone some serious goals! Sanju has brought Sanjay's life back in the public eye and everyone is discussing the various characters present in the film.
Speaking about Vicky's role, it is based on Sanjay Dutt's best friend Paresh Ghelani who is based in US. Scroll down to read more details about him-
Paresh Is Based In US
As per a Pinkvilla report, Paresh and his family moved to America much early on in his life and been settled in Chicago and now Los Angeles. Paresh is a serial entrepreneur and a self-made wealthy business tycoon and is a part of companies like Moon Express and Xprize and Radimmune, companies that are solving the global challenges.
He Is Fondly Known As Parya
Paresh aka Parya fondly named by Sanju has been a part of Sanju's life since his early teens after they met in New York. The two share a common passion for music and bond over their living larger-than-life attitude.
Paresh Has Been Sanjay Dutt's Pillar Of Strength
While Paresh has been Sanju's pillar of strength during tough times, people who know him that he is a shy friend who often avoids any spotlight.
Kamli Is Not Based On Just One Character
Earlier in an interview with Indian Express, Vicky had revealed that his character in the film is not based on one person but it's a mixture of 4-5 people. He said, "The character is an amalgamation of three or four of Sanjay Dutt's closest friends in real life but primarily the character is based on Paresh Ghelani who is based in the US. He lives and works there."
Vicky Is On Cloud Nine
With praises pouring in from all corners for his portrayal of Sanju's friend Kamli, Vicky took to Twitter and wrote, " Overwhelmed, humbled and feel truly blessed. Thank You for all the love! Feel so lucky to have got the chance to work with legends in this beautiful film. Learnt a lot, grew a lot... not only as an artist but as a human being as well. So grateful. Love- Kamli. #Sanju."
Meanwhile, have you folks watched Sanju? What's your take on the film? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.
