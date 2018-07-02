 »   »   »  Sanju: Meet The Real Life Kamli In Sanjay Dutt's Life!

Paresh Is Based In US

As per a Pinkvilla report, Paresh and his family moved to America much early on in his life and been settled in Chicago and now Los Angeles. Paresh is a serial entrepreneur and a self-made wealthy business tycoon and is a part of companies like Moon Express and Xprize and Radimmune, companies that are solving the global challenges.



He Is Fondly Known As Parya

Paresh aka Parya fondly named by Sanju has been a part of Sanju's life since his early teens after they met in New York. The two share a common passion for music and bond over their living larger-than-life attitude.



Paresh Has Been Sanjay Dutt's Pillar Of Strength

While Paresh has been Sanju's pillar of strength during tough times, people who know him that he is a shy friend who often avoids any spotlight.



Kamli Is Not Based On Just One Character

Earlier in an interview with Indian Express, Vicky had revealed that his character in the film is not based on one person but it's a mixture of 4-5 people. He said, "The character is an amalgamation of three or four of Sanjay Dutt's closest friends in real life but primarily the character is based on Paresh Ghelani who is based in the US. He lives and works there."



Vicky Is On Cloud Nine

With praises pouring in from all corners for his portrayal of Sanju's friend Kamli, Vicky took to Twitter and wrote, " Overwhelmed, humbled and feel truly blessed. Thank You for all the love! Feel so lucky to have got the chance to work with legends in this beautiful film. Learnt a lot, grew a lot... not only as an artist but as a human being as well. So grateful. Love- Kamli. #Sanju."

