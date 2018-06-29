 »   »   »  Sanju Movie Review: Live Audience Update On Ranbir Kapoor Starrer

kunal sawhney @kunalssawhney

"#Sanju is very well made movie, it will make you hate, love, adore the character. Brilliantly directed & Best performance seen for long time by #RanbirKapoor #megablockbuster." [sic]

sonu @dave911_

"#sanju is a blow to the people who underestimated Ranbir's stardom. Baap baap hota hai." [sic]



வாலு Talks @BeingSildra

"Master class biography...That scene Ranbir got arrested & court scene dance is hilarious...#RajkumarHiraniFilms with usual detailing & non stop engaging screenplay...Worth watch...But but patience test..✌️✌️ #Sanju." [sic]



Rahul Shah @RahulSh25377343

"#Sanju watched sanju in theatres terrific performance by Ranbir kapoor.. Carrier best and blockbuster...." [sic]



The Dark Knight @itsMe_Rps

"#Sanju Review This movie is a Gift of God for the audience after the Horrible Race 3 effect lol." [sic]



Straight Talk @Direct_Shooter

"#Sanju day.. Ssrm and Hirani are the only present day directors who make their audience wait long and then force them in to theaters in servitude only to get captivated by their story telling. " [sic]



The Dark Knight @itsMe_Rps

"#Sanju Review Amazing movie. Emotional and so touching. This movie is going to break collection records. Ranbir Kapoor deserve appreciation for his hard work. Best movie of 2018." [sic]



SRIMAN n@Iamsriman

"#Sanju is not just a Movie!! Its an #Inspiring life of a wonderful Human amd a Good Actor #SanjayDutt!! RanbirKapoor takes u in for an Emotional ride with his amazing portrayal as #Sanju!!!" [sic]



Being Genius @Genius_003

"#Sanju REVIEW: Film belongs to Ranbir. Such an award winning performance. Raju tells a complicated story with such an ease that even a kid can relate with the movie. U will laugh. U will cry. U will be entertained to the core. BLOCKBUSTER. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 4.5 STARS." [sic]



SM Arsii @Sm_arsii

"one word review: NEXT-LEVEL. Acting is just beyond our thoughts, direction is phenomenal, Make sure to carry tissues because it gonna make you cry 😭, Hirani is God of story telling, Ranbir you just nailed it, Best actor of all awards, 10/10*

#Sanju." [sic]

