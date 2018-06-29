 »   »   »  Sanju Movie Review: Live Audience Update On Ranbir Kapoor Starrer

Related Articles
- Sanjay Dutt's Friend Thrashes Him! Reveals His Mother Nargis Dutt Turned Him Into A Spoilt Brat!
- Sanju Celebs Review: Bollywood Stars Cry After Watching The Ranbir Kapoor Starrer
- Dia Mirza Gifts Mother India Poster To Sanjay Dutt Worth Rs 1,45,000
- Ranbir Kapoor Is Not Recluse Or Moody- Paresh Rawal Opens Up About His Reel Life Son From Sanju!
- Sanju: Complete Details About ‘Who Plays Who’ In Sanjay Dutt's Biopic!
- FLASHBACK: When Sanjay Dutt Asked Manisha Koirala, 'Why Don't You Have A Crush On Me?' & She Said...
- LEAKED! Sanjay Dutt's Scene With Ranbir Kapoor From Sanju Goes Viral Ahead Of Its Mega Release
- Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju Lands In Trouble, Complaint Filed For Demeaning Sex Workers!
- Sanju First Review Out! Ranbir Kapoor Leaves You Speechless With His Award-Winning Performance
- Box Office Prediction: Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju Might SHATTER Salman Khan's Race 3 Collections!
- And.. The Perfect 'Hangover Cure' For Salman Khan's Race 3 Makes Its Way - 'Sanju' Aa Rahi Hai Maamu
- Before The Release Of Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju, Check Out 10 Best & Memorable Movies Of Sanjay Dutt!
Finally, the D-day has arrived as Sanju has hit the theatres. The first day's first show is going housefull! While, the trailer and songs of Sanju, the biopic on Sanjay Dutt's life, was a massive hit among the audience, it's time to know how the movie is doing among the audiences. And we're here with the live audience updates on Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju. Check out the live tweets by the audience right here, right now.
kunal sawhney @kunalssawhney
"#Sanju is very well made movie, it will make you hate, love, adore the character. Brilliantly directed & Best performance seen for long time by #RanbirKapoor #megablockbuster." [sic]
sonu @dave911_
"#sanju is a blow to the people who underestimated Ranbir's stardom. Baap baap hota hai." [sic]
வாலு Talks @BeingSildra
"Master class biography...That scene Ranbir got arrested & court scene dance is hilarious...#RajkumarHiraniFilms with usual detailing & non stop engaging screenplay...Worth watch...But but patience test..✌️✌️ #Sanju." [sic]
Rahul Shah @RahulSh25377343
"#Sanju watched sanju in theatres terrific performance by Ranbir kapoor.. Carrier best and blockbuster...." [sic]
The Dark Knight @itsMe_Rps
"#Sanju Review This movie is a Gift of God for the audience after the Horrible Race 3 effect lol." [sic]
Straight Talk @Direct_Shooter
"#Sanju day.. Ssrm and Hirani are the only present day directors who make their audience wait long and then force them in to theaters in servitude only to get captivated by their story telling. " [sic]
The Dark Knight @itsMe_Rps
"#Sanju Review Amazing movie. Emotional and so touching. This movie is going to break collection records. Ranbir Kapoor deserve appreciation for his hard work. Best movie of 2018." [sic]
SRIMAN n@Iamsriman
"#Sanju is not just a Movie!! Its an #Inspiring life of a wonderful Human amd a Good Actor #SanjayDutt!! RanbirKapoor takes u in for an Emotional ride with his amazing portrayal as #Sanju!!!" [sic]
Being Genius @Genius_003
"#Sanju REVIEW: Film belongs to Ranbir. Such an award winning performance. Raju tells a complicated story with such an ease that even a kid can relate with the movie. U will laugh. U will cry. U will be entertained to the core. BLOCKBUSTER. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 4.5 STARS." [sic]
SM Arsii @Sm_arsii
"one word review: NEXT-LEVEL. Acting is just beyond our thoughts, direction is phenomenal, Make sure to carry tissues because it gonna make you cry 😭, Hirani is God of story telling, Ranbir you just nailed it, Best actor of all awards, 10/10*
#Sanju." [sic]
It's pretty clear that the audiences are loving the movie and they have given major thumbs up to Ranbir Kapoor as well as Rajkumar Hirani!
Stay glued with us as Filmibeat's review on Sanju is on its way.
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.