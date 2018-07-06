English
 »   »   »  Salman Khan & Shahrukh Khan Trolled In Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju 'Munna Bhai' Memes! Really Hilarious

Posted By:
    Sanju: Fans making funny MEMES on THIS Munna Bhai scene of Ranbir Kapoor's film| FilmiBeat

    When Munna Bhai M.B.B.S released in in 2003, the movie ended up being a massive hit at the box office and people fell in love with Sanjay Dutt's character, who was both a baddie and a softie at heart. There was no such thing as memes and trolls back then, and after 15 years, the memes on Munna Bhai M.B.B.S is finally out and is collaborated with Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju. Several users took to Twitter posting memes on the epic 'form filling' scene and will leave you laughing out loud.

    The memes have targeted Salman Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Vijay Mallya and several others and we're sure that there's more to come. Also, Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju successfully crossed the Rs 200 Crore mark at the box office in its first week itself and the second weekend collections might see a rise as the movie is still standing as firm as a rock. Check out the funny and hilarious memes below, folks! We bet you won't stop laughing after seeing them all...

    Salman Khan

    This user poked fun at Salman Khan's movies and had his followers laugh out loud.

    Shahrukh Khan

    Here's how Shahrukh Khan feels whenever he goes to the United States. The airport security has held him twice already.

    Being Friendzoned

    Here's to every man on earth who has been friendzoned! Sad

    A Karan Johar's Launch

    Karan Johar was accused of nepotism by Kangana Ranaut and she told it right to his face during the promotions of Rangoon.

    Vijay Mallya

    Awwww Vijay Mallya. We're sure everyone in the country would have dreamt of doing something like this too!

    Sharman Joshi

    At first, Sharman Joshi made us laugh in 3 Idiots and now is making us laugh in the Munna Bhai memes.

    Sonu Nigam

    When Sonu Nigam made a controversial statement and the Internet went into a frenzy!

    PM Narendra Modi

    The trolls didn't even spare our very own Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and brought him up in the picture as well.

    Lionel Messi Of Argentina

    Argentina football fans can surely relate to every single word of this, folks! Painful, right?

    Sanjay Dutt Biopic

    Yes yes! We're so glad that it was Ranbir Kapoor who starred in the biopic and nobody else.

    Happy Birthday & Sad Wallet

    It's a very happy birthday to you and a sad day for your wallet. Everybody can relate to that.

    Good Morning Messages

    The 'good morning' WhatsApp messages are the most irritating thing on the planet, ever!

    Instagram Throwback

    Instagram 'throwback' captions are the lamest and funniest ever and this user just showed everyone the truth.


