 »   »   »  Salman Khan & Shahrukh Khan Trolled In Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju 'Munna Bhai' Memes! Really Hilarious

Salman Khan

This user poked fun at Salman Khan's movies and had his followers laugh out loud.



Shahrukh Khan

Here's how Shahrukh Khan feels whenever he goes to the United States. The airport security has held him twice already.



Being Friendzoned

Here's to every man on earth who has been friendzoned! Sad



A Karan Johar's Launch

Karan Johar was accused of nepotism by Kangana Ranaut and she told it right to his face during the promotions of Rangoon.



Vijay Mallya

Awwww Vijay Mallya. We're sure everyone in the country would have dreamt of doing something like this too!



Sharman Joshi

At first, Sharman Joshi made us laugh in 3 Idiots and now is making us laugh in the Munna Bhai memes.



Sonu Nigam

When Sonu Nigam made a controversial statement and the Internet went into a frenzy!



PM Narendra Modi

The trolls didn't even spare our very own Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and brought him up in the picture as well.



Lionel Messi Of Argentina

Argentina football fans can surely relate to every single word of this, folks! Painful, right?



Sanjay Dutt Biopic

Yes yes! We're so glad that it was Ranbir Kapoor who starred in the biopic and nobody else.



Happy Birthday & Sad Wallet

It's a very happy birthday to you and a sad day for your wallet. Everybody can relate to that.



Good Morning Messages

The 'good morning' WhatsApp messages are the most irritating thing on the planet, ever!



Instagram Throwback

Instagram 'throwback' captions are the lamest and funniest ever and this user just showed everyone the truth.

