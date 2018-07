 »   »   »  Salman Khan & Shahrukh Khan Trolled In Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju 'Munna Bhai' Memes! Really Hilarious

Sanju: Fans making funny MEMES on THIS Munna Bhai scene of Ranbir Kapoor's film| FilmiBeat

When Munna Bhai M.B.B.S released in in 2003, the movie ended up being a massive hit at the box office and people fell in love with Sanjay Dutt's character, who was both a baddie and a softie at heart. There was no such thing as memes and trolls back then, and after 15 years, the memes on Munna Bhai M.B.B.S is finally out and is collaborated with Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju. Several users took to Twitter posting memes on the epic 'form filling' scene and will leave you laughing out loud.

The memes have targeted Salman Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Vijay Mallya and several others and we're sure that there's more to come. Also, Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju successfully crossed the Rs 200 Crore mark at the box office in its first week itself and the second weekend collections might see a rise as the movie is still standing as firm as a rock. Check out the funny and hilarious memes below, folks! We bet you won't stop laughing after seeing them all...

Salman Khan This user poked fun at Salman Khan's movies and had his followers laugh out loud.

Shahrukh Khan Here's how Shahrukh Khan feels whenever he goes to the United States. The airport security has held him twice already.

Being Friendzoned Here's to every man on earth who has been friendzoned! Sad

A Karan Johar's Launch Karan Johar was accused of nepotism by Kangana Ranaut and she told it right to his face during the promotions of Rangoon.

Vijay Mallya Awwww Vijay Mallya. We're sure everyone in the country would have dreamt of doing something like this too!

Sharman Joshi At first, Sharman Joshi made us laugh in 3 Idiots and now is making us laugh in the Munna Bhai memes.

Sonu Nigam When Sonu Nigam made a controversial statement and the Internet went into a frenzy!