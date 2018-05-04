 »   »   » Sanju New Poster: Nope, That's Not Sanjay Dutt But Ranbir Kapoor As Munna Bhai!

The makers of Sanju have released yet another poster of Ranbir Kapoor from the film which is from Sanjay Dutt's film Munna Bhai which released in 2003. The orange shirt and blue denim which became very famous post the movie release, and even Ranbir is seen donning a similar shirt for this look.

One must say that the way Ranbir Kapoor has managed to nail Sanjay Dutt's looks, body language and mannerisms is simply mind-blowing.



Munna Bhai MBBS was the first film on which director Rajkumar Hirani and Sanjay Dutt worked together which went on to become a super hit film and is still loved by the audience. Now Raju once again has got Munna Bhai back onscreen, this time with Ranbir.



Director Rajkumar Hirani took to Twitter and posted the poster captioning, "It was lot of nostalgia reliving a bit of Munnabhai in #Sanju. Here it is. #RanbirKapoor #RajkumarHiraniFilms @VVCFilms @foxstarhindi".



Ranbir Kapoor's look in this poster in uncanny and is definitely going to make the viewers check it twice.



Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani has been treating the audience with different posters from the movie where he is revealing different phase of Sanjay Dutt's life.



Based on the life of Sanjay Dutt, Rajkumar Hirani's 'Sanju' showcases the various facets of the yesteryear actor's life. The film traces the journey of Sanjay Dutt's life right from his youth to the present.



The teaser has garnered immense appreciation for the apt portrayal of Sanjay Dutt's life. While Ranbir Kapoor is being showered with praises for his amazing transformation into each phase of Sanjay Dutt's life, Rajkumar Hirani is hailed for his real portrayal.



At the teaser launch of the film, Ranbir said, "I am 35 today and by the time he [Sanjay Dutt] was 18, I think he had lived five times more than what I have lived in my life. It was a fan trying to play his icon on screen. I didn't have the confidence or courage to do it. I have observed him all my life. It was scary but with all the help it made it much easier,



He further revealed, "The most difficult phase to play was the young phase, where he lost his mother and was getting in and out of drugs. The most fun phase was the Munna Bhai phase. But I gave myself a month's break before filming every phase. It was a screenplay sent from heaven."



One of the most anticipated films of the year, 'Sanju' became the most talked about topic on the internet with the release of the teaser. In no time, the video became trending on not just Youtube but also Facebook and Instagram.



Written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film will also stars an ensemble cast in addition to Ranbir Kapoor which includes Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor and Dia Mirza amongst others.



Produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios. 'Sanju' is all set to be released on 29th June 2018.