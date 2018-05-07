 »   »   » Sanju New Poster: Ranbir Kapoor Dons A Pathani With A Deja Vu To 2013!

With the release date of 'Sanju' inching closer, director Rajkumar Hirani is leaving no stone unturned in treating the audience with multiple look posters from the much-awaited biopic of 2018.

The latest poster showcases Ranbir Kapoor pulling off Sanjay Dutt's 2013 look in style. The Kapoor scion has successfully captured leading Sanju's walk, donning black pathani. Check out the new poster right away here-



Ranbir's unbelievable transformation takes us back to the times when Sanjay Dutt had beefed up for his role in Agneepath before going to jail.



Sharing the poster, Rajkumar Hirani tweeted, "When I meet Ranbir these days I can't believe that he looked like this a year back when we shot this".



The earlier released posters have stirred curiosity and anticipation among the audience to watch the film on the screen.



The teaser of the film has been applauded by not just the audience but also the critics, leaving everyone excited for the film. Within no time, the teaser and poster spread like wildfire on the internet making for the most watched teaser and the newest meme fodder for netizens.



At the teaser launch of Sanju, Ranbir had said, "Firstly I have always been a Sanjay Dutt fan. So for me, it was a fan playing his icon. So the hardest thing for me was to give myself the confidence to do it. I consider Sanjay Dutt a very flawed person but a wonderful person. He's a pop icon. It was scary."



On the other hand, Hirani had said, "When Sanju narrated me his story for the first time, I felt I was sitting in a video library where different films are being played. As filmmakers, we are all greedy for content and Sanju was brave enough to allow me to tell his story my way. That's the primary reason why we have made this film. We had a great time while making this film."



One of the most anticipated films of the year, 'Sanju' has taken the audience by surprise with Ranbir Kapoor's amazing transformation as Sanjay Dutt.



Written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film will also star an ensemble cast in addition to Ranbir Kapoor which includes Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor and Dia Mirza amongst others.



Produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios. 'Sanju' is slated to hit the big screens on 29th June 2018.



