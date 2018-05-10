 »   »   » Sanju New Poster: Ranbir Kapoor Takes Us Back In Time When Sanjay Dutt Was In Jail!

Ranbir As Convict Sanjay Dutt

The director captioned the posters as, " "I met #Sanju in Jail in 2013. Recreation of how he looked then". The poster features Ranbir as Sanjay Dutt during his conviction days where the actor is seen wearing a white kurta pyjama along with a white topi giving intense looks.



It Was Scary

"I am 35 today and by the time he [Sanjay Dutt] was 18, I think he had lived five times more than what I have lived in my life. It was a fan trying to play his icon on screen. I didn't have the confidence or courage to do it. I have observed him all my life. It was scary but with all the help it made it much easier," Ranbir was quoted as saying at the teaser launch event.



Sanjay Dutt Is Closely Attached To This Film

Ranbir was earlier quoted as saying to HT City, "Sanju Sir has been closely attached to the film. He has come on set and has been amazingly supportive. It used to be surreal for me because I am acting like him. He used to sit in front of the monitor and see some scenes and be so happy. He's like an overgrown child, who gives love to people...I feel like I was born to play this part."



Ranbir's Hard Work

Buzz is that the actor adopted Dutt's unique strut for the film by watching almost 200 hours of footage, transformed himself physically and also sported a wig to properly resemble the actor's iconic 90's mane.



One Of The Most Anticipated Films Of 2018

The teaser of the film has been applauded by not just the audience but also the critics, leaving everyone excited for the film. Within no time, the teaser and the posters have spread like wildfire on the internet making for the most watched teaser and the newest meme fodder for netizens. The earlier released posters to have stirred curiosity and anticipation amongst the audience to watch the film on the screen.

