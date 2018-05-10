 »   »   » Sanju New Poster: Ranbir Kapoor Takes Us Back In Time When Sanjay Dutt Was In Jail!

Related Articles
Make way for yet another poster of Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju! With a few days remaining for the film to hit the big screens, the makers have been dropping new posters almost everyday to whet our appetite.
This morning, filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani unveiled yet two new posters from the much-awaited biopic, Sanju. Going by the looks of Ranbir Kapoor's shocking transformation in this one, we just can't wait for 29th June to arrive soon. Check it out here-
Ranbir As Convict Sanjay Dutt
The director captioned the posters as, " "I met #Sanju in Jail in 2013. Recreation of how he looked then". The poster features Ranbir as Sanjay Dutt during his conviction days where the actor is seen wearing a white kurta pyjama along with a white topi giving intense looks.
It Was Scary
"I am 35 today and by the time he [Sanjay Dutt] was 18, I think he had lived five times more than what I have lived in my life. It was a fan trying to play his icon on screen. I didn't have the confidence or courage to do it. I have observed him all my life. It was scary but with all the help it made it much easier," Ranbir was quoted as saying at the teaser launch event.
Sanjay Dutt Is Closely Attached To This Film
Ranbir was earlier quoted as saying to HT City, "Sanju Sir has been closely attached to the film. He has come on set and has been amazingly supportive. It used to be surreal for me because I am acting like him. He used to sit in front of the monitor and see some scenes and be so happy. He's like an overgrown child, who gives love to people...I feel like I was born to play this part."
Ranbir's Hard Work
Buzz is that the actor adopted Dutt's unique strut for the film by watching almost 200 hours of footage, transformed himself physically and also sported a wig to properly resemble the actor's iconic 90's mane.
One Of The Most Anticipated Films Of 2018
The teaser of the film has been applauded by not just the audience but also the critics, leaving everyone excited for the film. Within no time, the teaser and the posters have spread like wildfire on the internet making for the most watched teaser and the newest meme fodder for netizens. The earlier released posters to have stirred curiosity and anticipation amongst the audience to watch the film on the screen.
Earlier while speaking to Filmfare magazine, Ranbir said, "The biopic that Rajkumar Hirani is making will teach you something. It will talk about human flaws, the emotional father-son story (between Sanjay and the late Sunil Dutt), his relationship with his best friend, with the women in his life. It's emotional, it's funny, it's sad, it's bittersweet. The youth have a lot to learn from his mistakes."
He further added, "Sanjay's lived his life. He owned up to his mistakes, he's paid the price for it. He's been through much... his mother (the late Nargis Dutt) passing away just before the premiere of his film, drug abuse, being labelled a terrorist, his failed marriages, the grind of punishment... We're not trying to project Sanjay Dutt in any way, it's not a propaganda film."
Rajkumar Hirani's directorial, Sanju traces the journey of highs and lows of Bollywood Superstar Sanjay Dutt. Coming from a family of cinema legends, he himself became a film star, and then saw dizzying heights and darkest depths: adulation of diehard fans, unending battles with various addictions, brushes with the underworld, prison terms, loss of loved ones, and the haunting speculation that he might or might not be a terrorist.
Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Vicky Kaushal, Jim Sarbh and Boman Irani, the film is scheduled to release on 29th June.
