 »   »   » Sanju New Poster: Ranbir Kapoor With His Long Tresses Looks Ditto Sanjay Dutt From The 90s!

Sanju Biopic: Ranbir Kapoor nails Sanjay Dutt's 90's LOOK, new POSTER released! |FilmiBeat

With the release date of Rajkumar Hirani's much awaited biopic on superstar Sanjay Dutt titled 'Sanju' inching closer, the makers have been dropping series of posters to raise the curiosity level around the film. Recently they had revealed two posters of Ranbir's look as Sanjay Dutt from 2016 and now this morning they dropped yet another new poster.

ALSO READ: Kalank: Madhuri Dixit To Play Alia Bhatt's Dance Teacher In This Sanjay Dutt- Varun Dhawan Film?

Going by the looks of it, one can surely say that Sanju is going to be one of Ranbir's career defining film. The teaser which was released few weeks back received a tremendous response and now everyone is waiting for a glimpse of its trailer to know more about what the film has in store for us. Meanwhile check out the new poster here-



Same To Same Director Rajkumar Hirani shared this new poster on his Twitter page which features Ranbir Kapoor donning long tresses a la Sanjay Dutt. The look gives a deja vu to some of Sanjay Dutt's most loved films like Saajan and Aatish from the 90's. It traces back to Sanjay Dutt's muscular days, with the actor making a statement with his bulked-up body and distinctive locks.

What Was More Challenging For Ranbir? At the teaser launch, Ranbir said, "The most difficult phase to play was the young phase, where he lost his mother and was getting in and out of drugs. The most fun phase was the Munna Bhai phase. But I gave myself a month's break before filming every phase. It was a screenplay sent from heaven."

It Was A Fan Trying To Play His Icon "I am 35 today and by the time he [Sanjay Dutt] was 18, I think he had lived five times more than what I have lived in my life. It was a fan trying to play his icon on screen. I didn't have the confidence or courage to do it. I have observed him all my life. It was scary but with all the help it made it much easier," Ranbir was quoted as saying.

Did You Check Out This 'Sanju' Poster? The makers had released yet another poster where Ranbir replicated the moment of Sanjay Dutt stepping out of jail in 2016.

The Hard Work Pays Off We hear that Ranbir adopted Dutt's unique strut for the biopic by watching almost 200 hours of footage, transformed himself physically and also sported a wig to properly resemble the actor's iconic 90's mane.



Rajkumar Hirani's directorial, Sanju traces the journey of highs and lows of Bollywood Superstar Sanjay Dutt. Coming from a family of cinema legends, he himself became a film star, and then saw dizzying heights and darkest depths: adulation of diehard fans, unending battles with various addictions, brushes with the underworld, prison terms, loss of loved ones, and the haunting speculation that he might or might not be a terrorist.



It is hilarious and heartbreaking exploration of one man's battle against his own wild self and the formidable external forces trying to crush him.



Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Vicky Kaushal, Jim Sarbh and Boman Irani, the film is slated to release on 29th June.



ALSO READ: Saaho: Prabhas Turns A Biker Boy, His Leaked Photos From The Sets Are Droolworthy!





