 »   »   »  Sanju Poster: Anushka Sharma's Look Is Making Us Curious About Her Role In This Ranbir Kapoor Film

As the excitement to witness the trailer of Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju is at its peak, the filmmaker has released yet another poster piquing the interests of the audience. Introducing Anushka Sharma with the latest poster, Rajkumar Hirani raises the question of who she is portraying in the film, the answer to which will be answered tomorrow in the trailer.

Sanjay Dutt's biopic Sanju, featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt has got everyone anticipating to witness the trailer as well as the film. As promised, director Rajkumar Hirani has been taking to Twitter to introduce the entire cast of the film, giving insights into the life of Sanjay Dutt.



While the makers earlier unveiled the crazy love life, the emotional bonding between father-son and the best friend of the yesteryear actor in earlier posters, today Rajkumar Hirani took to reveal the latest poster featuring Anushka Sharma.



Anushka Sharma is seen in an all different avatar, donning a retro look with short curly hair. The actress plays a pivotal role in the film helping the story to unravel.



Very little is known of Anushka's character in the film and details of the same will be revealed in the trailer tomorrow. After playing the leading lady in Rajkumar Hirani's PK, the actress will be seen in a special appearance in the biopic.



Sharing the latest poster on Twitter Rajkumar Hirani said, "And here is my dear friend Anushka. It's a special appearance....but she worked on every nuance of the role for days together. Can anyone guess who she plays?....Will reveal tomorrow at the trailer launch. @AnushkaSharma #RanbirKapoor #RajkumarHiraniFilms @VVCFilms @foxstarhindi".



The biopic depicts the various stages of Sanjay Dutt's life, the teaser of which has already piqued the interests of the audience.



'Sanju' showcases the highs and lows of Sanjay Dutt's life-giving an insight into the unbelievable story of the actor.



The teaser has garnered immense appreciation for the apt portrayal of Sanjay Dutt's life. While Ranbir Kapoor is being showered with praises for his amazing transformation into each phase of Sanjay Dutt's life, Rajkumar Hirani is hailed for his realistic portrayal.



The director released multiple posters of the film, revealing the varied looks of Ranbir Kapoor showcasing various stages of his life. All the posters have gained immense appreciation from the audience and critics alike for the striking resemblance to Sanjay Dutt.



Written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film will also star an ensemble cast in addition to Ranbir Kapoor which includes Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor and Dia Mirza amongst others.



Produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios. 'Sanju' is all set to be released on 29th June 2018.



