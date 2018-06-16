 »   »   »  Sanju: Rajkumar Hirani Reveals Details About Vicky Kaushal's Role In This Ranbir Kapoor Starrer!

Ever since the trailer of Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju dropped, there have been lot of speculations around Vicky Kaushal's role in the film. Some said Vicky was playing the character of Sanjay Dutt's colleague and now brother-in-law Kumar Gaurav while other reports suggested that the actor will be seen as Sanjay Dutt's childhood best friend in the film.

Finally in a statement, the director of the film Rajkumar Hirani has revealed that Vicky's character is based on Sanjay Dutt's real life close friend Paresh Ghelani, who is settled in America. He said, "Sanjay Dutt had many friends in his life. One such friend of Sanjay lives in America, Vicky's character traits are based on this friend of Sanju whose name is Paresh."



Giving an insight about his role in the film,Vicky had earlier revealed in an interview, "Primarily there is a guy whose name is Paresh. He lives in the US. They have been friends for 30-40 years, they are more like brothers. For the film, this character is an amalgamation of three or four other friends of Sanju sir. People who know Sanju sir, they would know this is Pariya - they call him Pariya. So it's a fictionalized character but much closer to Pariya."



On the other hand, at the trailer launch of Sanju, Ranbir confessed, " When Raju sir told me about this film, I didn't have the confidence because I thought I wouldn't be able to do it. I don't have the courage, don't have the understanding or the acting chops to do it. This is not an acting gig for me. I haven't tried to show good acting, bad acting or showcase my talent. I think it was just the opportunity to be part of a story of a person who I consider to be my icon."



'Sanju' showcases the highs and lows of Sanjay Dutt's life-giving an insight into the unbelievable story of the actor.



Written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film will also stars an ensemble cast in addition to Ranbir Kapoor which includes Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor and Dia Mirza amongst others.



Produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios. 'Sanju' is all set to be released on 29th June 2018.