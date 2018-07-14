 »   »   »  Sanju: Ranbir Kapoor & Karishma Tanna Get Naughty In 'Mujhe Chaand Pe Le Chalo' Song!

Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju is unstoppable at the box office as it continues to mint big numbers. The film based on the controversial life story of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has received a thumbs up from the audience with words of praises heaped on Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal's fantastic performance. Their camaraderie in the film was loved by the audience and was one of their highlights.

Now, the makers of Sanju have released the unseen song 'Mujhe Chaand Pe Le Chalo' featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Karishma Tanna. The song comes at a very interesting turn in the film as Ranbir Kapoor aka Sanju betrays his best friend Kamli (Vicky Kaushal) with his girlfriend Pinky (Karishma Tanna).



While the film gave us hints of the scenario, the unseen song gives us more insights into the palpable chemistry of Ranbir Kapoor and Karishma Tanna. The latter looks smoking hot in the pink dress and uff, Ranbir at his handsome best. Check out the seductive number right away here-



Released all over, Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju has reached the 300 crore mark in the domestic markets and crossed 500 crores globally. Creating a record with the phenomenal numbers on the opening day, Sanju has been raking high at the box office winning hearts all over.



Sanju depicts the life of Sanjay Dutt right from his younger days to his conviction.



While Sanjay Dutt's life, time and again made headlines, a lot of unbelievable aspects of the actor's life yet remain untold. Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju promises to bring to the forefront the unabashed details of the actor's life unfiltered highlighting aspects like drugs, women, relationship with parents and friends, and inner conflicts.



Written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film will also stars an ensemble cast in addition to Ranbir Kapoor which includes Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor and Dia Mirza amongst others.



Produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios. 'Sanju' is running successfully all over.

