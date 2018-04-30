 »   »   » Sanju: Ranbir Kapoor's Intense Eyes Speak Volumes In This New Poster!

Related Articles
Rajkumar Hirani's biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt titled Sanju has been a hot talk of discussion ever since the makers announced the project. Recently when they dropped the first teaser of the film, people went berserk over Ranbir Kapoor's uncanny resemblance to the 'Munnabhai' actor with praises pouring in from every corner.
With the release date of the film inching closer, Rajkumar Hirani revealed a new poster of Sanju this morning and boy, it's impressive to the core! Haven't checked it yet? Then we have it for you right here-
Too 'Intense' To Handle
Hirani captioned the poster as, "Ranbir as #Sanju! When he came out of Jail in 2016. Watch his complete story on June 29. #RanbirKapoor #RajkumarHiraniFilms @VVCFilms @foxstarhindi.
Ranbir's co-star from the film, Sonam Kapoor too shared the poster and wrote, " Incredible! #RanbirKapoor in #Sanju‘s look from 2016. In cinemas on June 29. @RajkumarHirani #RajkumarHiraniFilms @VVCFilms @foxstarhindi."
When Arjun Kapoor Couldn't Stop Praising Rajkumar Hirani
At a recent event, the 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' actor said, " When someone makes a film on Sanjay Dutt's life, he is under tremendous pressure. There could not have been a better director than Rajkumar Hirani who could have shouldered such a huge responsibility."
Sanju Will Make You Laugh & Cry
Arjun further added, "Looking at the teaser I can say that the film will make you laugh and cry. The film will tell everything that we have either read or heard about his life. I am sure that everything will be shown in the film. Every chapter of the man's (Dutt) life."
Ranbir Has Done An Amazing Job
"I think Ranbir has done an amazing job. He is an amazing actor that goes without saying but there is a lot of pressure when doing roles like these," Arjun said.
Even Vidyut Jammwal Gave It A Thumbs Up
Not just Arjun Kapoor, even Vidyut Jammwal praised the teaser of Sanju and was quoted as saying, "I really like it and people who have worked on that film have done a fantastic job."
With such a positive response to the teaser, Sanju is definitely one of the most awaited films of this year.
At the trailer launch of the film, Rajkumar Hirani had revealed, "When Sanju narrated me his story for the first time, I felt I was sitting in a video library where different films are being played. As filmmakers, we are all greedy for content and Sanju was brave enough to allow me to tell his story my way. That's the primary reason why we have made this film. We had a great time while making this film"
Sanju is slated to release on 29th June, 2018.
