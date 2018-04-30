 »   »   » Sanju: Ranbir Kapoor's Intense Eyes Speak Volumes In This New Poster!

Too 'Intense' To Handle

Hirani captioned the poster as, "Ranbir as #Sanju! When he came out of Jail in 2016. Watch his complete story on June 29. #RanbirKapoor #RajkumarHiraniFilms @VVCFilms @foxstarhindi.



Ranbir's co-star from the film, Sonam Kapoor too shared the poster and wrote, " Incredible! #RanbirKapoor in #Sanju‘s look from 2016. In cinemas on June 29. @RajkumarHirani #RajkumarHiraniFilms @VVCFilms @foxstarhindi."







When Arjun Kapoor Couldn't Stop Praising Rajkumar Hirani

At a recent event, the 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' actor said, " When someone makes a film on Sanjay Dutt's life, he is under tremendous pressure. There could not have been a better director than Rajkumar Hirani who could have shouldered such a huge responsibility."



Sanju Will Make You Laugh & Cry

Arjun further added, "Looking at the teaser I can say that the film will make you laugh and cry. The film will tell everything that we have either read or heard about his life. I am sure that everything will be shown in the film. Every chapter of the man's (Dutt) life."



Ranbir Has Done An Amazing Job

"I think Ranbir has done an amazing job. He is an amazing actor that goes without saying but there is a lot of pressure when doing roles like these," Arjun said.



Even Vidyut Jammwal Gave It A Thumbs Up

Not just Arjun Kapoor, even Vidyut Jammwal praised the teaser of Sanju and was quoted as saying, "I really like it and people who have worked on that film have done a fantastic job."

